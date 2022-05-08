In stage four of Erik Erikson’s theory of emotional development, the critical issue is industry vs. inferiority.
This stage happens during our early school years, ages 6-12. We are in the midst of learning, accomplishing and achieving at this age. We are also beginning to develop our social skills with peers — or not.
We learn to apply skills and processes productively, seek and respond to challenge and learning and become capable of contributing and feeling valued for those contributions to the group — or not.
If we experience failure at school tasks and work, we begin to develop feelings of inferiority, inadequacy and uselessness. We can get stuck at this stage even though we have successfully navigated through the first three stages discussed earlier.
What many call “body life” in a group of Jesus followers can help create the affirmation needed to move out of this stage. We all have something to offer.
Not long after being married, Beverly and I joined a church in Norcross, Georgia, that scheduled a meeting with us and the church’s education director that same Sunday afternoon.
When we met with him at the church, he had a three-ring binder full of detailed descriptions of the many practical ministries and places to serve in the church for us to explore together. He wanted us to know that they were ready to help us become involved in areas we felt interested or gifted in. What a great opportunity for a sense of purpose and usefulness.
We were not created for lives of passive existence. Even in the beginning, Adam and Eve were created for fellowship with God and for helping care for the world God created.
When you choose to be a Jesus follower, Scripture says you are given at least one specific spiritual gift designed just for you, and for your part in the growth of and joint ministry of fellow believers in the community and world surrounding you.
I like this story: “While standing in Carey’s Chapel in Calcutta, the remarkable life of William Carey was illumined before me. At first blush Carey would seem an unlikely missionary candidate.
“Born in 1761 in Paulerspury, England, an inland village, he was thus deprived of the spaciousness of mind and spirit that characterizes seaport communities. He nevertheless was an eager student, though he quit school in his early teens. His manners were provincial and crude; he was physically unimpressive.
“At 14 he was apprenticed to a cobbler, where he learned to make shoes. As a youngster, he was known to be dishonest. At 17, he was greatly impressed by the writings of Jonathan Edwards. He married when he was 20 and began to preach and teach at 23.
“At last, in Nottingham, in 1791, Carey preached his now-famous sermon to a Baptist association on the text, ‘Enlarge the place of your tent’ (Isaiah 54:2). One sentence from that sermon has lived through the years, challenging and inspiring many: ‘Expect great things from God; attempt great things for God.’
“Subsequently, Carey offered himself as a missionary to the London Missionary Society. His first wife, an illiterate, reluctantly agreed to accompany him to India, arriving in Calcutta in 1794. The years that followed were hard and discouraging.
“Hardships, together with Mrs. Carey’s inability to adjust to a strange new world, drove her insane. William Carey refused to put her in an institution. Instead he looked after her himself, a burden which he carried gracefully for 14 years.
“Yet this slender man with an inquisitive mind and dedicated heart was a tremendous scholar. He taught himself Latin, Greek, Hebrew, Dutch, French and Italian. Even while tilling the soil, he translated the Scriptures. All the while he was witnessing, working, organizing and struggling with the problems of slavery and extortion.
“There were six years before he made his first convert. But Carey lived with the vision of attempting great things for God. He did not blame others for the problems of the world; rather he endeavored to correct them.”
Finding meaning, purpose and satisfaction in life is waiting for those ready to engage in God-prompted, purpose-filled ministry to others.
Are you ready?