The third stage in Erik Erikson’s model for understanding emotional development is called initiative vs. guilt.
His belief is that at this stage (usually between 3 to 5 years) we begin to take initiative in creating play situations that allow us to experiment with what it means to be an adult.
We make up stories and pretend to be superheroes, parents, kings and queens. We ask the famous and repetitive “why?” question.
If this kind of adventure and game playing is encouraged by our caregivers, and our “why” questions are answered rather than dismissed, we develop a sense of purpose and confidence. If we get the message that this kind of behavior is silly, stupid or somehow inappropriate, we develop feelings of guilt or fear about “sticking our neck out.”
Being an initiative taker seems to be a lost art in our culture today. We have become fearful and passive in our relationships with others. We wait for others to take initiative with us. If it is true that the “best things” in life are available to those who are willing to take risks, what might we be missing out on?
The healthiest love relationships seem to be those where lovers are willing to take initiative and love “first,” rather than only being loving in response to someone else’s initiative.
Waiting to be loved first before giving our love to others, especially if born out of fear and insecurity, will rob us and others of some of the most satisfying and enriching times in our lives.
So what does God have to offer to an individual that has somehow gotten stuck at this stage of emotional development? Let’s take a look at a few options.
Scripture tells us that God’s original design was for us to be reflections of His image, to be like Him. He has always taken the initiative with us since the beginning of time.
He came and found Adam and Eve when they went into hiding because of their fear and shame. He sought out Noah to make sure some part of the human race survived the great flood.
He sought out and called out leaders for His people like Abraham, Gideon, Samuel, David, Moses and Joshua.
He took the initiative in resolving the disconnected relationship with all of mankind by sending His son to provide a way back into a reconciled relationship with Him.
We are told that if we respond to this initiative by choosing to follow His son, our lives will change for all time. We will gradually become like Him: initiative takers.
By the way, He loves our “why” questions. He offers answers to those who are truly willing to explore until they have the answer they need.
Regardless of our experiences growing up, God has always been in the business of taking us where we are and restoring us. Developing a life of discovery, adventure and exploration can begin at any age. It’s never too late.
Remember, taking risks in relationships by being the initiator and adventurously pursuing ways to help others in need will sometimes result in rejection and temporary failure.
But, again, the “good stuff” is waiting for the initiators, the adventurers and the risk takers.
Ready to begin?