Have you ever heard someone considering an intimate relationship with God balk at the opportunity with such statements as, “I could never live up to the standard Jesus set with his life,” or “When I get my life more together, I will commit my life to Him”?
Jesus came for several reasons. One of those reasons was to call us back to our original design.
He would never ask us to do anything we were not capable of. He did call us to be like Him.
Disciples followed rabbis to see how their rabbi thought and acted so they could be like him.
You could usually tell whose disciple someone was by their actions and their stated beliefs.
They mimicked the actions and beliefs of the rabbi they so closely followed and observed.
That was their mission and life goal — to be just like their rabbi.
If the invitation Jesus extended was intended for more than the original 12 He chose, what did He model for us to see and become?
What was our original design?
It was clear to Jesus that He was here for a reason. He had a mission and purpose to fulfill.
He knew His time was short, but He knew how He was supposed to spend that time.
He was purposefully attentive to God.
He stated, “I’m telling you this straight. The Son can’t independently do a thing, only what he sees the Father doing. What the Father does, the Son does” (John 5:19).
And again in the same conversation, “I can’t do a solitary thing on my own: I listen, then I decide. You can trust my decision because I’m not out to get my own way, but only to carry out orders” (John 5:30).
He loved others sacrificially. Just being here on earth for some 33 years was a sacrifice.
He didn’t mess this place up, we did.
But, He came to live among us and experience firsthand what it is like to live among selfishness, greed, illness, disease and death.
Remember what it felt like to be on your favorite vacation and not want to come back?
We know there are better places to be than our real-life circumstances provide for us. He knew what He was coming to, and came anyway.
I watched Disney’s “The Jungle Book” with my grandson, Cale, the other day, and noticed that they quoted Jesus in the movie. Baloo the bear has apparently been killed trying to protect the orphan boy, Mowgli, from Shere Khan the man-eating tiger. The narrator quotes, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:13).
Our original design is to have meaning and purpose in our lives. We are here for a reason.
We can watch for what God is doing, and become involved with Him in reclaiming lives.
We can love others sacrificially.
We can, if called on, give up our lives for our friends. missionaries, firefighters, police officers, soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan are doing that every day. We can be like Jesus.
Oh, by the way — it won’t be easy to be like Him.
Jesus was not fully understood or accepted by his family, the religious people of his day, or even His own disciples at times.
It won’t be easy, but it will be good.