I have read some intriguing books about Heaven.
Don Piper’s “90 Minutes In Heaven” and Rick Joyner’s “The Final Quest” both give interesting looks at what Heaven will be like.
It is remarkable that the offer of Heaven, or the fear of Hell after death, do not seem to motivate people to seriously consider becoming a follower of Jesus like they used to.
I am not sure that this change is all bad.
The fear of Hell or the prospects of Heaven have never seemed to create genuine and lasting change in those who declare themselves to be Christians. Why is that?
When the offer of life is made in the Bible, it appears to be an offer to experience life now, not just a life after death. Many of us have been taught to breathe a sigh of relief when we or someone we care about gets “saved.”
We have grown accustomed to believing that a choice to become a Christian is all about getting people into Heaven and protecting them from Hell. They have been “saved” from Hell.
What I think Jesus was trying to communicate to those who would listen was that He came to bring men and women back into a relationship with God that begins now, and is continued later in Heaven.
He kept emphasizing over and over that the kingdom was now, not later.
He did tell His disciples that He was going ahead to prepare a special place for them, but it was not His emphasis.
Why is it ours?
You might be thinking, “OK, I am already alive and living. If Jesus was offering life to those who were living, breathing individuals within the sound of His voice,
He must have been referring to some other form of life.” If that is what you are thinking, you are right.
He seemed to describe a kind of living that could only occur if we chose to reconnect in our relationship to the one who created us. That choice to reconnect becomes our first step in genuinely being alive and living.
You can be alive, yet not really be living. A person in a coma on a respirator is alive, but not really living. A person who has made an initial commitment to be a follower of Jesus and is just “hanging out” till they die and go to Heaven is alive, but not really living.
We have been offered more. We have been afforded the opportunity to have a true sense of meaning and purpose in our everyday life.
If we are willing to consider that God is busy in this world and that He welcomes our joining Him in meeting the needs of hurting individuals, families and whole cultures, we can be busy too, every day.
Instead of feeling like we never have enough, we can learn to feel content with what we have.
We are promised that we can learn to have hope and joy instead of fear and sadness in spite of our circumstances.
Am I describing the kind of living that you have been looking for? If so, you can start whenever you are ready.
Tell God you are ready, and invite Him to move into your life.
Tell Him you are ready to follow Him and work His agenda. If you are already a follower of Jesus and are “waiting” for the good stuff of Heaven, tell God you are ready now.
I am sure that Heaven will be great. How could it not be?
Jesus said He was going to get it ready for us. How could the Son of God prepare anything less than great?
But living, in the truest sense of the word, was designed to begin now. Are you ready to start?