In 1984, as I commuted back and forth from Tulsa to Ada, I listened to a audio tape series of messages that Dr Sam Cathey presented to Eastwood Baptist Church in Tulsa.
One of the statements he made is still a vivid memory for me.
He said, “I don’t trust a church that doesn’t have problems. If the church is doing anything of significance and value, or about to do anything of significance and value, the enemy is going to to try to upset or ruin that potential. He won’t waste his time with a mediocre or dead church.”
Military sniper targets are not randomly chosen. Dennis Morehouse in his article, “Snipers vs Shooters” writes, “A sniper is discriminating in his choice of targets, or his superiors are discriminating in their choice of targets. Choosing targets that don’t improve your position is nothing more than risking everything you have for no gain.”
He goes on to say, “… their targets are key players in enemy organizations ....”
Jesus was certainly targeted for death by the religious leaders of his day.
Have you ever noticed how Jesus’ friend, Lazarus, became a man marked for death by the same religious leaders after he was miraculously raised from the dead?
Check this out—“Word got out among the Jews that he was back in town. The people came to take a look, not only at Jesus but also at Lazarus, who had been raised from the dead. So the high priests plotted to kill Lazarus because so many of the Jews were going over and believing in Jesus on account of him.” (John 12:9-11)
Jesus’ disciples were so afraid for their lives during the time between His death and resurrection that they hid behind locked doors.
They knew they were targets.
C. S. Lewis in The Screwtape Letters describes many letters written by the senior demon, Screwtape, to his trainee, Wormwood. Wormwood has been given his first human being to work with.
He has written Screwtape about his intentions to bring great difficulty and tragedy into this man’s life.
Screwtape ridicules him for his shortsighted approach, and tells him that this man belongs to them. The last thing they want is for this man to possibly turn to “The Enemy” in the midst of his pain and need.
Screwtape suggests instead that the better approach is to make this man’s life circumstances painless and satisfying so that he will see no need for anything more than what he already has.
When this man later turns to “The Enemy” because of his mother’s prayers for him, Screwtape informs Wormwood to now bring on the struggles and tragedies he originally planned in hope that the new convert will get discouraged and disillusioned with his new life.
He is also clearly instructed to make sure this new convert does not read “The Book,” for there he will discover that problems are normal, and he can now get assistance just by asking.
Choosing to be a follower of Jesus in itself is not dangerous.
Choosing to be a follower in intimate, active, and obvious ways will make you a target.
Is it worth it? You will have to find out for yourself. Is it difficult? Absolutely.
Are you a target?
