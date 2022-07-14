How long has it been since you felt like you were part of a movement?
Maybe you have never experienced what it feels like to be purposefully involved with others in a like-minded pursuit to accomplish something meaningful.
It creates a feeling within that is deep, satisfying, contented — and yet eager for more. It creates an interesting mixture of peace and excited anticipation at the same time.
God began this movement when the first man, Adam, decided that maybe God was holding out on him and purposefully defied God’s wishes.
Adam consequently missed out on God’s original design for a walking-with, talking-with relationship with Him.
God began the process of developing a way for us to recapture that relationship.
Although there were many obvious and deliberate interventions by God in the history of man before the birth of Jesus, the birth of Jesus and the calling of His first disciples make the movement more recognizable to us.
Part of that movement has been God’s offer for life.
You might be thinking, “I already have life. The fact that I am reading and comprehending these words is an indication of that life.”
OK. Would you be willing to consider that there is a difference between “being alive” and “living"?
There seems to be a difference between a meaningless existence on a day-to-day basis and waking up each day with a sense of purpose and direction because you are aware of and actively involved in a movement designed by the creator of the universe. It makes a big difference.
There is a difference between thinking you never have enough (money, time, love, power, prestige, etc.), and feeling content because you know you have everything you really need.
There is a difference between a general sense of fear, dread and unrest — and a feeling of peace that is independent of circumstances.
God’s movement involves more than just a static reception of His Son into our lives. It is important to recognize that part of His “recovery plan” was the sacrifice of His Son, Jesus.
And it is important to personally accept that that sacrifice invites us to receive Him into our lives and be united with Him and the Father once again.
But, there is a dynamic movement going on that we also are invited to participate in. It is a movement to recover everything.
With or without our help, God is actively pursuing the heart and life of any human being that will say “yes” to becoming involved in this recovery movement.
His original design was for us to have an intimate and close working relationship with Him. His original design included caring for His creation.
“Signing up” for this movement is simply a decision to act upon what you recognize to be true.
Jesus said, “I am the way” (to this recovered intimacy with the Father), “the truth” (the only true way to this recovered relationship with the Father) “and the life” (the only way to be truly ‘living’), in John 14:6.
We recognize His plan, we invite Him into our lives and we allow Him to engage us in the greatest movement of all time.
Are you ready to join the movement?