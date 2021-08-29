What has happened to the term “Christian” in our culture?
How sad is it that a famous Christian writer has a line on his website that reads, “The greatest threat to the cause of Jesus Christ is Christianity?”
Why does there seem to be a mass exodus of individuals and families from involvement in the church they and their family before them grew up in?
We are responsible for communicating to our world that Christianity is not just another religion with rules and regulations to follow in order to be loved and received by God. It was designed to be a relationship, not a religion.
It started out as an intimate walking/talking relationship in a garden, and God has been working ever since to reclaim that kind of a relationship with us.
In “Leaders That Last,” Gary Kinnaman and Alfred Ells identify traits that attract people to us and what we are supposed to stand for:
- Safe people don’t think they “have it all together” and willingly admit their weaknesses. Safe groups are places where people can confess their shortcomings.
- Safe people are spiritual, not religious. Safe groups foster spiritual formation, not religious artificiality.
- Safe people are open to feedback and are not defensive. Safe groups offer feedback that is received by the members.
- Safe people are humble and resist being self-righteous. Safe groups embrace weakness, and members seek the needed grace to change.
- Safe people apologize for wrongdoing and change their behavior. Safe groups focus on change and accountability.
- Safe people work on their problems. In safe groups, members admit to problems and work on them.
- Safe people earn trust and don’t demand it. Safe groups grow in trust.
- Safe people admit their faults and believe they are not perfect. Safe groups are transparent and authentic; members share their shortcomings.
- Safe people take responsibility for their own actions and do not blame others. Safe groups have a high level of personal responsibility and accountability.
- Safe people tell the truth; they don’t lie. Safe groups risk speaking the truth in love.
- Safe people are always growing, never stagnant. In safe groups, members continue to show positive change over time.
- Safe people connect with other safe people. In safe groups, members bond to each other and become friends.
- Safe people challenge and affirm one another, and are not patronizing. Believing that “iron sharpens iron,” safe groups are graciously confrontational.
- Safe people don’t gossip. Safe groups are places where confidentiality is a high value.
We can whine about the way things are.
We can look for people to criticize for it.
Or, we can take responsibility for changing it in purposeful, intentional and strategic ways.
Let’s be safe people.