What a question. When you think about doing evil, what images or people come to mind? Hitler? Jeffrey Dahmer? John Wayne Gacy? Charles Manson? Satanic worshippers?
In “googling” the word evil, one of the first sites that is listed reads, “So You’ve Decided to Be Evil. A Step-by-Step Guide to joining the Forces of Darkness. Evil always needs more tools... I mean... agents... for its unholy army of the night, and by joining now you can rest assured that your remaining years will be spent pursuing the 'good' things of life: lust, greed, debauchery, the construction of enormous...”
It might surprise you that the Bible talks a lot about evil. You might be even more surprised to learn that people who have chosen a life of following Jesus are capable of evil behavior.
The book of James in the Bible is written by James, the oldest half brother of Jesus. James writes about the evil that Christians sometimes commit— “In fact, if you know the right thing to do and don't do it, that, for you, is evil.” (James 4:17)
So, it is not just psychotic or morally twisted individuals that do evil. When we see the needs of others around us and do nothing- it is evil.
One of Jesus’ best friends wrote about doing good. “Friends, this world is not your home, so don't make yourselves cozy in it. Don't indulge your ego at the expense of your soul. Live an exemplary life among the natives so that your actions will refute their prejudices. Then they'll be won over to God's side and be there to join in the celebration when he arrives. It is God's will that by doing good, you might cure the ignorance of the fools who think you're a danger to society. (1 Peter 2:11-12, 15)
There is so much good to do around us. The list is truly endless, and you can get overwhelmed with the enormity of the opportunity, so let me suggest a practical model for staying focused on this greatest of life agendas.
Two suggestions. First, it is possible to do a lot of good things every day of your life, and it feel like a series of good-intentioned, yet meaningless tasks.
Ask God Himself to make you aware of the opportunities He has in mind for you. Tasks of love and compassion that are fulfillments of God’s leading will always feel better than tasks chosen on your own.
I am not proposing looking for writings on the wall for every good deed. I am referring to the fact that as followers of Jesus you have Him literally living within you and ready to prompt and direct anyone who is listening and willing. Try it.
Secondly, there is a lot of good that He has already clearly outlined in black and white. Look for it. We are specifically directed to care for the poor, the widowed, the orphans, the hungry, the sick, those in prison, the thirsty, and the homeless.
Surprise or shock a pastor or church staff member by walking into his/her office and saying, “What ministry can I get involved in- starting today.” Watch his/her face and count off the number of seconds, maybe minutes, it takes for him/her to catch their breath and respond. It might be entertaining.
