Last week we discussed the practical and sacrificial love we are called by God to share with our friends.
I mentioned the quote about how the deepest kind of love one person could have for another is to care enough about them to want to discover what their needs are, and then to meet those needs. What are the needs of others?
Abraham Maslow in 1943 said we have a hierarchy of needs. Certain basic needs have to be met before the next level of needs can be adequately met. From the bottom up he describes them as: physical needs of food, clothing and shelter; safety and security; love and belonging; self-esteem; and self-actualization.
William Glasser, who noted that there are some needs theorists that hypothesize that man has as many as 41basic needs, believes that man only has two needs — to love and be loved, and to feel worthwhile to himself and others. He believes that the “41” mentioned above can be subsumed under these two.
Theories are interesting. They sometimes have that common sense quality to them that make them easily accepted. Some are stated clearly enough, and are practical enough to implement immediately.
Both Maslow’s and Glasser’s theories are currently implemented in missions efforts to underdeveloped countries, and in prisons as well.
Gary Chapman in “The Five Love Languages” describes how to actually love others in ways that are practical and meaningful. Let’s take them one at a time.
This week I want to talk about physical touch and affection. It is the favorite of some.
If your friend or family member defines this as their primary love language, your next step is to discover how they want to experience that kind of love from you. Ask them.
There are so many ways to be physically affectionate. In the back of James Dobson’s book, “Love Must Be Tough,” Dr. Desmond Morris describes 12 levels of physical affection. The first eight are potentially for everyone, and the last four are added for married couples only.
You will be surprised at the first few levels. He describes the first level as just looking at someone affectionately.
Level two is establishing eye-to-eye contact. Level three is talking. Level four is holding hands. Level five is walking side-by-side, hand-to-shoulder. Level six is hand-to-waist. Level seven is face-to-face (hugging or kissing). and interestingly, level eight is stroking someone’s hair or cradling their head while kissing or talking.
Have you heard the statements, “Insight doesn’t change anything. It is what you do with it that matters”? I am going to suggest that this truth becomes a guide for you in the future.
If you decide to do the work it takes to find out what your friends or family members need, and then do not follow through with action of some kind, you will miss out on the best part of life.
Remember, God’s design for your life is for it to honor Him and bless you. Loving others strategically and successfully is one of the blessings He had in mind for you.