Clear communication with others requires good tools and hard work. How about our communication with God?
How do we make sure our communication with Him is clear and understandable? Clear communication with God is more about the “to us” part than the “from us” part. He understands us easier than we understand Him.
We are told that when we become members of His family, we are given the Holy Spirit, the greatest “clarifier” of communication.
We can depend on this clarifier to help us understand God’s communication to us, and at times to communicate to God things that we feel but have no words for.
God has decided that the primary way He will communicate with us at this time is through His inspired written word. By the way, find a translation that is readable for you. I like the Message translation. It is written in an everyday language form that doesn’t require two or three other books or commentaries to understand it.
There are many practical and important things that God wants to communicate to us. He wants to comfort us by helping us understand why we are here, what to expect during our time here and how to cope till He comes back to get us.
He has also given us clear direction about how to treat each other. We are taught that we are to love our enemies and be kind to people who purposefully hurt us.
Husbands are told to love their wives in respectful, sacrificial/servant ways. Wives are told to treat their husbands with respect. Parents are told to love their children tenderly. Children are told to obey their parents and honor them.
Christians as a group are called to help heal and restore fallen brothers and sisters. We are told how to treat the pastors of our congregations. We are taught that our meeting together is not to be an end in itself, but to be a time to be equipped to go out.
God apparently loves to communicate with us. It appears that in the beginning, He spent intimate time with Adam, walking and talking with him in the garden. He apparently has been trying to recover that type of relationship with us since then.
He wants us to understand His communication to us, and He wants us to communicate to Him. His desire has always been for us to understand how to have peace, joy and contentment.
He originally accomplished this through that “walking and talking” relationship He had with Adam. At this time, we have the opportunity to “hear Him” through the Bible and to “speak” to Him through conversational prayer, prayer that we speak as if He is in the same room with us.
He is in the same room with us, waiting to hear from us and anxious for the opportunity to speak to us.