Have you ever heard the statement, “Strength is for service, not status”?
I am not sure what to do with that concept. As I look at the life of Jesus while He was on earth, I see a man deliberate and intentional. I see a man strong, steady, warm, personal and alert.
Why did eyewitness historians take the time to describe the personal traits of Jesus?
If it is true that these writers were inspired by God Himself to write what they did, these personal details about the Son of God must have been included for a reason.
Certainly, Jesus’ death and resurrection are crucially important messages from God that we are important to Him and worth dying for.
What if the way Jesus lived His life was also intended to be a clear and purposeful message to us?
Jesus seemed to go to great pains to explain to His disciples how He was able to do what He did, and why He did it. He even told them they would do greater things than He did.
If we decide that another reason for Jesus to live among us for as long as He did was to show us how we were originally designed to be and live, it would seem extremely important to note and follow His lead.
He said His strength and direction came directly from His Father. Therefore, any gifts, strengths or talents we might have or receive at some point in the future are from God for some strategic purpose.
That is where we come in. Gifts, strength and talents are pretty useless unless the possessor decides to use them. If we do decide to use these gifted resources, we have still another decision to make: “Will I use it for status, or service?”
If we choose “service,” the adventure begins. When we become deliberate and intentional as we listen to God direct us each day, life takes on meaning and purpose that is very different from the sense of meaning and purpose status brings. The good feelings from status are counterfeits of the real thing.
Being steady and constant in the pursuit of this genuine meaning and purpose cannot be done on our own. We need God’s offered assistance, and get it when we ask.
We also need the support and encouragement of others. To maintain His course, Jesus was given the miraculous appearance of Elijah and Moses to encourage Him as He neared Jerusalem.
A grateful friend sacrificially poured expensive perfume on His feet in symbolic preparation for His imminent death.
He asked his closest friends to be with Him as He asked God for the strength He needed for the horrifying death He would experience the next day.
Jesus was warm and personal in His contacts with the very people others avoided.
He did not avoid people in trouble. He waded right in. We are called to do the same.
If you ever wondered what “being created in God’s image” means, look at the way Jesus lived His life as a human being on this earth.
One of the several purposes of His arrival was to show us how we were originally designed to live — strong in our service, deliberate and intentional, steady and constant, warm and personal and alert to whatever our next assignment or adventure is supposed to be.