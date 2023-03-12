Honoring is defined in some dictionaries as “treating with respect” or “acting according to certain accepted standards.” If our goal is to honor God, what standard should we use?
Some honoring of God is obvious- a raised hand in a worship service, or some observed act of kindness or love that one person does for another.
Jesus said that the highest form of honoring/loving God is obedience- “If you love me, show it by doing what I’ve told you.” (John 14:15)
There are many forms of unobserved obedience.
Forgiveness of others honors God. Oftentimes a person can forgive great harm done to him/her and no one but God knows. God is honored, and the person is freed from a lifetime of growing bitterness and resentment. Hurt that is personal, deep, and unfair, does not get better with time. It gets worse. Time does not heal this kind of hurt. Forgiveness does.
Some acts of financial generosity are done secretly. Present-day technology and the right question asked of the right person can reveal anonymous donors if a person really wants to know. But, why spoil the fun for the giver? Secret acts of generosity have been giving people pleasure for centuries.
Secret acts of love, chosen because the giver knows the receiver and his/her need well enough to do just what is needed, can be incredibly satisfying. Remember, we have a basic need to give as well as receive love. When we see our love making a difference in someone’s life, we find a sense of satisfaction and contentment that we cannot create in other ways.
It is also important to understand that acts of love that have witnesses or are done secretly are oftentimes directed by God within us. He does define Himself as love. When we are paying attention to His voice within, observing, and then meeting the need of another, are we not participating in the very work of God?
Being loved is great. Loving another in ways that make a difference, at the direction of God, is supernatural. Try it.
In his book Mortal Lessons (Touchstone Books, 1987) physician Richard Selzer describes a scene in a hospital room after he had performed surgery on a young woman’s face:
“I stand by the bed where the young woman lies…her face, postoperative…her mouth twisted in palsy…clownish. A tiny twig of the facial nerve, one of the muscles of her mouth, has been severed. She will be that way from now on. I had followed with religious fervor the curve of her flesh, I promise you that. Nevertheless, to remove the tumor in her cheek, I had cut this little nerve. Her young husband is in the room. He stands on the opposite side of the bed, and together they seem to be in a world all their own in the evening lamplight…isolated from me…private.
Who are they? I ask myself…he and this wry mouth I have made, who gaze at and touch each other so generously. The young woman speaks. “Will my mouth always be like this?” she asks. “Yes,” I say, “it will. It is because the nerve was cut.” She nods and is silent. But the young man smiles. “I like it,” he says. “It’s kind of cute.”
All at once I know who he is. I understand, and I lower my gaze. One is not bold in an encounter with the divine. Unmindful, he bends to kiss her crooked mouth, and I am so close I can see how he twists his own lips to accommodate to hers … to show her that their kiss still works.”
Honoring God.
