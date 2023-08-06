What do you want to do with the clear summary Jesus gave of what God wants from us? He said all of God’s will for us could be summarized in two commands — love God… love others.
Jesus went on to say that the way we love God is to trust He has our best interests at heart, and obey His guidelines for a life of hope, peace, and joy in spite of difficult life circumstances. He even gave us some ideas for the “how to” of loving others.
He made the statement, “Greater love has no one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.” (John 15:13) It is not likely in our culture that we would have the opportunity to die for the survival of someone else unless we were a fireman, police officer, or in the military.
In other cultures, people are dying for friends and family every day because of religious persecution or racial cleansing. They refuse to betray their friends or family, and die because of it. Would you?
I guess the first question we need to ask ourselves is, “Do I have friends that I care about enough to die for them?” If the answer is “no,” then maybe our first step is work on developing the love we have for our friends.
Our friendships can sometimes be categorized by who takes the initiative. We have some friendships where we take most of the initiative in getting together. We have others where we rarely take the initiative. And we have some where the initiative seems to be shared. It is interesting to realize that all three categories of friendship can be satisfying.
Two of the three require deliberate proactive choices on our part. Taking initiative with someone communicates to that person that we value (love) them. It can mean a lot to someone new to a school, community, or church. It can mean a lot to someone feeling alone because of a recent loss of a friend or family member. Friends and family move away, die, or are estranged because of conflict—and it hurts.
We can show caring (love) by remembering important dates, spending quantity and quality time with them, or by doing simple acts of thoughtfulness. We can share our resources with them. We do it independent of them reciprocating the effort.
Back to the question, “Would you lay down your life for a friend?” You may some day have the opportunity to literally die for a friend or family member. You will have to decide at that moment if you love him/her that much.
Today you have the opportunity to practice the other definition of “laying down your life” for a friend.
Every time you intentionally look for and meet the needs of your friends, and it costs you something, you are laying down your life for a friend. You are literally practicing half of what you are created for.
I do not know the original source of the statement, “The deepest love that one person can show for another is to care enough about him/her to try to find out what his/her need is, and then to meet that need,” but I like it.
Let’s begin to take a look at how to determine another person’s specific needs and how to meet them.
