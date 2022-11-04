I think we arrive at the idea that living a joyful happy life is impossible. Too many times, we experience more negatives than positives.
To make matters worse, we live in a world and a time that is chaotic and crazy. You get the feeling that people are out of control, and you simply don’t know what may happen at any moment.
This feeds fear, and fear breeds anxiousness. Anxiousness feeds our state of uncertainty, and we struggle to maintain a positive outlook.
One thing leads to another, and we find difficulty in remaining positive or living the victorious life, the abundant life Jesus promises.
Well, how do we navigate in this mad, mad, world? How can we keep our heads held high, even in difficult moments?
How can we experience a rounded positive attitude while the world is in a state of uncertainty and darkness?
We find the answer, in simple terms, spelled out in 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18.
“Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”
Here, in this passage, we find an amazing solution to how we experience life, how we can manage and how we react to the negative forces Satan throws our way on a daily basis.
Rejoice, pray and give thanks. Simple enough? Yes.
Rejoice always. While everything and life around you is in crisis mode, you are beaming with joy.
Why? Because you are loved, forgiven and redeemed in Jesus. Nothing can take that away. You are special, always.
Pray without ceasing. While others chase after the shifty sands of worldly advice, you give everything up to God and seek wisdom from above. Your faith is in the sovereign God, not in the outcome.
Give thanks in all circumstances. While others around you are constantly tossed about and controlled by outside forces, you remain true and razor focused on Jesus.
You are blessed in season and out. You know you are more than conquerors through the resurrected Christ.
Rejoice, pray, give thanks.
Impossible? No. This is God’s will for you and can be experienced through His son Jesus. Simple. Easy. Life.
