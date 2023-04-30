“God? I can take him or leave him. It’s my choice.” Yes, it is your choice, but it is the most important choice you will make in your life.
If you try living without Him, you will have to come up with something that gives you a sense of meaning and purpose. Will it be achievement, accomplishment, possessions, the approval of others, or connections with others?
William Glasser in Reality Therapy states that some personality theorists believe that man has as many as 46 basic needs. He believes that these 46 can be summed up in two core needs: the need to love and beloved, and the need to feel worthwhile to ourselves and others. No one meets these needs as well as God.
Is there anyone you know that loves you enough to sacrifice their child to die for you? Is there anyone you know personally that has provided you with written guidelines for peace, joy, and purpose for your life that really work? Is there anyone you know that has offered (and is able) to come and live inside you to give you peace, hope, and purpose in the midst of your struggles? No one can “do it alone” successfully for very long. We were designed to do it with Him.
We can pretend He doesn’t exist, but why? It doesn’t make sense! Our original design was to walk and talk with Him, and join Him in caring for this earth and being an extension of Him in loving other people.
We can do life ourselves, but why? He said, “In me you will have peace. In the world you will have tribulation, but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world”(John 16:33). He wants to help us do this. Find a church- keep looking until you find the one that you know is right for you.
Find at least one friend who is on the same journey as you, that you can encourage, and that can encourage you. Tell God you want your original design back.
You can do this life yourself, but as Dr. Phil says, “How’s that working out for you?” There is a book written by a monk over 300 years ago that is a compilation of letters he wrote to a friend outside the monastery who asked him how he had such a personal and genuine relationship with God. In his letters to his friend, Brother Lawrence discloses how he purposed to develop a personal moment-to-moment conversational relationship with God. The Practice of the Presence of God by Brother Lawrence should be in everyone’s top 10 reading list.
So…a do-it-yourself life or a do-it-with-God life? The God of this universe wants to do this with you, but He does it by your invitation only. What are you waiting for?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.