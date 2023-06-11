If you grew up in a traditional church setting, you have been introduced to the concept of “being called into the ministry.” What is this calling exactly? And, do only a chosen few receive it?
It used to be used exclusively to define the supernatural experience of being invited by God to be a pastor, preacher, or missionary. It is interesting that many who recount their “calling” describe it as a resistant fight with God- that they eventually “gave in” to.
Today many discribe themselves as “called” into evangelism, children’s ministry, church administration, Christian counseling, youth ministry, etc. It is often thought of as a calling to a full-time career that you anticipate doing in some capacity for the rest of your life.
Many would tell you that their calling was in fact supernatural. (Remember the “resistant fight” concept mentioned above? Some would tell you it took a supernatural event to convince them it was God calling.) Others would tell you their experience of “calling” was much quieter.
Their experience had more to do with circumstances, and people in their lives affirming them as gifted in the area they later pursued.
I wonder how much our traditions have influenced how we think about categorizing or ranking our many spiritually oriented occupations?
Paul, in 1 Corinthian 12, seemed to go to a lot of trouble to teach this young and struggling church that all the spiritual gifts or “callings” were equally valuable and useful to God in His plan to reclaim men and women’s hearts.
That seems to be the key. I heard someone say, “Ministries are just doorways to people hearts.” If that is true, then ministry is a thing we do, and not a thing we are.
It also means that the ministry is not an end in itself, but a vehicle that purposes to meet the real needs of people’s hearts at God’s direction.
Jesus did not heal large groups of people at once. He healed them personally- one at a time. It also appears that the healing Jesus did was designed to do more than just fix the individual’s infirmity. Each healing resulted in at least that just-healed person believing He was a God who loved them and cared for their need at that moment. He was more interested in what would happen next in their heart, than what He had just done in their body.
These obvious supernatural events gave credibility to what Jesus said, and drew large crowds to hear about what God wanted from them. The miracles were “vehicles.”
Pay close attention to the two lists of gifts/callings in I Corinthians 12, and Romans 12. When you choose to be a follower of Jesus, you get at least one of those vehicles issued to you. Discover what it is with the help of friends, family, and those you trust to pray for you and to correctly explain God’s directives in Scripture.
Then, engage yourself in the day-to-day life of gentle and respectful entrance into the hearts of others because they can see that you love them, care about them, and have that “knack” with ___________.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.