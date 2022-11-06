What do you think about the following quotes?
• “Christianity has changed from radical renegades turning the world upside down … To complacent conformists making sure everything is right side up and in order.” — Erwin McManus
• “No football team has ever won a Super Bowl on the strength of the huddle. It’s what happens after the ‘ready, break’ that matters.” — Erwin McManus
• You cannot win a war until you leave the assembly and engage the battle. It’s not enough to assemble; you also have to go to war.” — Erwin McManus
• “If you’re not involved in any service or ministry, what excuse have you been using? Abraham was old, Jacob was insecure, Leah was unattractive Joseph was abused, Moses stuttered, Gideon was poor, Samson was codependent, Rahab was immoral, David had an affair and all kinds of family problems, Elijah was suicidal Jeremiah was depressed, Jonah was reluctant , Naomi was a widow, John the Baptist was eccentric to say the least, Peter was impulsive and hot-tempered, Martha worried a lot, the Samaritan woman had several failed marriages, Zacchaeus was unpopular, Thomas had doubts, Paul had poor health, and Timothy was timid. That is quite a variety of misfits, but God used each of them in his service. He will use you too if you stop making excuses.” — Rick Warren
• “Do not merely listen to the word, and so deceive yourselves. Do what it says. Anyone who listens to the word but does not do what it says is like a man who looks at his face in a mirror and, after looking at himself, goes away and immediately forgets what he looks like. But the man who looks intently into the perfect law that gives freedom, and continues to do this, not forgetting what he has heard, but doing it — he will be blessed in what he does.” — James, the half brother of Jesus, in James 1:22-25
A new breed of psychotherapists began publishing books and doing workshops in the 1980s. Their primary premise was, “Explopring the past is a waste of time. Insight doesn’t change anything. It’s what you do different that makes a difference in your life and in your relationships with others.”
Their primary focus in counseling was helping people learn how to think and do things differently now and from this point forward.
We know enough. Our family, friends, neighbors and the world are waiting to see if a personal and intimate relationship with God makes a real difference in the way we treat others.
Do they see us actively and compassionately helping others in need with food, clothing, and shelter? Do we visit the sick and those in prison?
Are we safe people to be around? Do we purposefully invite others to be a part of us so they can feel a genuine sense of belonging?
Do they see us doing what we were called to do? Do they?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.