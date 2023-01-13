Death is not a pleasant subject for a casual conversation.
Can you imagine striking up a conversation with your co-worker, friend or someone at a sports event with, “By the way, I was just thinking about, you know, death lately and wanted to share my thoughts.”
Not something people would gravitate to, for sure. Yet we are surrounded by death every day. War, murder, disease, COVID-19, accidents and natural causes are a daily reminder of death.
Death is the great equalizer. You don’t have to be rich, poor, sick, healthy, good, bad, king, princess or even pretty to die.
The timeless passage states a truism, “It’s appointed unto all men (humanity) to die and face the judgment.” This should cause us to ponder what truly matters.
What truly matters was something that was on my mind a few weeks back as I sat in the ICU with my mom who was drawing her last few breaths.
I sat holding her hand thanking God that she knew what truly mattered — eternal life. Heaven awaited her.
Helen Keller, who was both blind and deaf once stated, “Death is no more than passing from one room to another. But there is a difference for me, you know, because in that other room I shall be able to see.”
Death is a serious matter. There is no changing of mind or a new lease on life opportunity.
Your fate is sealed once you die. Are you ready?
Jesus said, “Truly, truly, I say to you, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life. He does not come into judgment, but has passed from death to life.” — John 5:24
In John 11:25–26 (ESV), Jesus said, “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die. Do you believe this?”
What really matters is your soul and your eternal destination.
One day you may find yourself in an ICU room breathing your last breath, someone dear to you holding your hand. Will you be ready?
