Are we defined by what we do?
Are we born with an identity, or does our identity develop over time based on our experiences with life and with others as we grow older?
Knowing “who I am” matters. Regardless of its origin, our sense of self significantly influences our behavior and how we feel about ourselves.
If we perceive ourselves as worthless, we will assume that others see us as worthless and will act accordingly.
We will assume that others (including God) tolerate us and will rarely look for opportunities to do meaningful things to contribute to the lives of others.
If we perceive ourselves as worthwhile to others (including God), we will instead find ourselves actively looking for opportunities to be strategically involved in the meaningful relationships and meaningful endeavors that genuinely change the lives of those around us. We are here for a reason.
When Jesus talked with a woman who had come to draw water at a well where He was resting, He made reference to this “true self”:”It’s who you are and the way you live that count before God. Your worship must engage your spirit in the pursuit of truth. That’s the kind of people the Father is out looking for: those who are simply and honestly themselves before him in their worship. God is sheer being itself — Spirit. Those who worship him must do it out of their very being, their spirits, their true selves, in adoration.” (John 4:23-24)
Since “who we are” is the part that lasts after death and our “true self” is the part God most enjoys communicating with, it seems to make sense to give attention to and care for this part of us.
How might we attend to and care for this part of us that is so important?
How we “think” has a significant impact on how we feel and what we do.
Cognitive therapists have been telling us for decades that it is not our circumstances that determine how we feel. It is the way we think about our circumstances that determines how we feel.
Having a rational, truth-based belief system becomes the key to emotional well-being. Knowing the truth about how God values us becomes the key to a sense of meaningful identity. We will act upon what we believe to be true.
Once we have a healthy belief system to work with, we then take responsibility for making sure that we stay in charge of the messages that are being played in our minds.
In “The Search for Significance,” Robert McGee calls it “The trip in and the trip out.”
When we find ourselves in emotional pain, we take “the trip in” and discover what we are saying to ourselves that is creating the pain.
Once we determine the core of the “bad tape” being played, we “eject it” and replace it with the truth that we have learned. We then are able to take the “trip out” with better feelings as a result.
Having a set of truths that have stood the test of time and challenges from many equips us with a sense of who we are and the tools we need to deal with difficult circumstances.
The Bible is full of truth designed to define us and be part of our “tools” for daily living.
The passage states — “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he …” (Proverbs 23:7)
Who are you?