I do not understand the love of God. Intellectually, I understand the written words- “But God put his love on the line for us by offering his Son in sacrificial death while we were of no use whatever to him.” (Romans 5:8),
“This is how much God loved the world: He gave his Son, his one and only Son. and this is why: so that no one need be destroyed; by believing in him, anyone can have a whole and lasting life.” (John 3:16)
I understand love traded back and forth between individuals. I understand how when one person stops loving another that that person is likely to stop loving in return. What I don’t get is how one person’s love can persist in spite of the rejection or neglect of another.
Maybe the experience of parenting or grandparenting offers some clues. We do find ourselves caring for/cooing to this tiny human being without any expectation of return. OK, maybe a smile or a look of positive anticipation.
Infants and young children are primarily “takers” not “givers” of love. Yet, we don’t question the value of the one-way love we give to these worthy recipients. We even find ourselves persisting with our love even though they ignore us, poop on us, defy us, and throw fits. We ignore, “poop on,” defy, and throw fits with God at times don’t we?
But, shouldn’t it be different for us as adults? Certainly, we are more mature, responsible, and accountable than infants or young children. Surely, we should be held to a higher standard.
Apparently, God has decided to use a different standard for love than we use as adults with other adults. He enjoys our love when we give it, but He is not dependent on it as a motivation to, or requirement for, loving us. It is not fair. So, what am I to do with this “unfair” love?
I must first decide if I am willing to believe it for myself. If I truly believe it, my motivation for acts of love and kindness will be because I want to please God, not because I want Him to be pleased with me. Apparently, He already is pleased with me.
When we choose to follow Him and ask Him to be a part of our lives, He clearly says that in addition to having always loved us, He will free us for all time from His punishment for wrongs done to Him and to others.
We are also promised the ability to love the way he does- freely, extravagantly, and without requirement for the same effort from those we love. Really? How can that be?
We are told that we were originally created in the image of God. The love of God described above was part of our original design. His “recovery plan” for us includes restoring us to that original design.
Loving others unconditionally and indefinitely is not supported by our culture. We live in a society that thinks in contractual terms. We are supported in our belief that we will love someone as long as he/she is loving us. But, if they stop loving us in the ways we want or need to be loved, we are encouraged to feel justified in letting them go.
As long as you feel in-love with someone, you feel committed and happy. When you are no longer in-love with them, our culture supports you letting that person go because they must not have been your “real soul mate.” If they were your true soul mate, you would still feel that in-love feeling. You are now free to find that “one person,” just for you. Baloney.
God is unfair when it comes to loving us, and the way He calls us to love others. Isn’t it interesting when unfairness is a good thing?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.