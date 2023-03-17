First Christian Church
Sunday, Rev. David Spain will preach “Tempted to Condemn,” from John 9: 1-41, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The service will also be livestreamed. Church school will be at 9 and 9:30 a.m.
First Presbyterian ChurchSunday, Rev. Michael East will preach during worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school classes for adults and children will be 9:30 a.m. Men’s Bible Study will be at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday and Women’s Book Study will be at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, preceded by dinner at 5:15 p.m. and a Lenton video and discussion at 6.
Goodrich Memorial UMCSunday, Pastor Stephen Lashley will preach “Amazing Grace — Grace in Unbelief,” from John 9:1-25, during worship at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday school will be at 10. The 11 a.m. service will be livestreamed on the Church’s Facebook page, and on YouTube.
Memorial Presbyterian ChurchSunday, Rev. Tracy Evans’ will preach “Who Sinned?” from John 9:1-41, during worship at 10:55 a.m. The service will also be livestreamed on YouTube.
Morning Star Center for Spiritual LivingSunday, Lea Miller, a former ordained minister, will share her spiritual journey and describe the experience of Kundalini Awakening, a process of self discovery and growth. For more information visit morningstarcenter.org .
NorthHaven ChurchSunday, special guest Brianna Childs from Wilshire Baptist Church in Dallas, TX, will preach from Matthew 25:14-30, during worship at 10:30 a.m. For more information visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic ChurchSunday,the church will celebrate masses with Father Irwin at 7 a.m. in English and 11 a.m. (bilingual). Father Dominik will celebrate the 8:30 a.m. mass in Spanish. All daily masses will be at 12:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday, Monday and Thursday. The schedule confessions is at 3 p.m. on Saturdays in the main Church and at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday; 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. on Fridays in the chapel’s confessional. St. Joseph will celebrate the Stations of the Cross every Friday in the Chapel at 6:30 p.m. in English and 7:15 p.m. in Spanish.
St. Stephen’s UMCSunday, the message will be “As Jesus Walked Along,” from John 9:1-41, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. The service will be livestreamed at 11 on Facebook. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of ChristSunday, Mark Woody will preach “Powering Up Our Discipleship”.
Trinity Lutheran ChurchSunday, the sermon will be “Jesus the Light of the World,” from John 9:1-41, during worship at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday school and Bible class will be at 9:15 a.m. The 10:30 service will be streamed online tlcnorman.org. The fifth Lenten Vespers Service will be at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, preceded by the Soup Supper at 6:30 p.m.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)Sunday, Pr. Summerville will preach on Jesus healing the man who was born blind from John 9:1-41, during worship at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Christian education for all ages will meet at 10 a.m. The Book Group will meet at 1:30 on Friday. Lenten service will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Area Churches
