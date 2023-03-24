The Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day saints (LDS)
The Church of Christ of Latter-day Saints will be hosting an Easter Walk and egg hunt on at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 8th. Guests will take a self-guided walk through the rooms of the church depicting Holy Week — Cleansing the Temple, Serving Others, Christ’s miracles, the Last Supper, Gethsemane, Good Friday, the Empty Tomb, and the Resurrected Christ. The walk features activities, videos and music culminating in the Resurrection of Christ. After the walk, there will be refreshments and an Easter egg hunt outside the church, 1506 W Imhoff Road. For more information visit bit.ly/2023normaneasterwalk.
First Christian ChurchSunday, The Youth of FCC will preach “Transformation,” from Isaiah 60:19-22, Jeremiah 29:11, Psalm 139:13-15, 1 Thessalonians 5:16-19 and Psalm 98:4-6, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. Church school will be at 9 and 9:30.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCCSunday, Rev. Robin R. Meyers, Ph. D will preach “Time for the Church to Come Out!” from Mark 1:29-39, during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. S.W. The service will be live-streamed on YouTube. Rev. Meyers will lead book study of Harvey Cox’s “The Future of Faith” at 3 p.m.
First Presbyterian ChurchSunday, Rev. Michael east will preach during worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school classes will be at 9:30 a.m.
Goodrich Memorial UMCSunday, Pastor Stephen Lashley will preach, “Amazing Grace-Grace in Grief,” from John 11: 20-45, during worship at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday school will be at 10 a.m. The 11 a.m. service will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Memorial Presbyterian ChurchSunday, Rev. Tracy Evans will preach “Can These Bones Live?” from John 11:1-45, during worship at 10:55 a.m.
Morning Star Center for Spiritual LivingSunday, Perry Lovelace, a member of the OU College of Education Hall of Fame, will share via Zoom his journey of curiosity into spiritual consciousness as the guiding light of reality. For more information visit morningstarcenter.org.
NorthHaven ChurchSunday, Jakob Topper will preach “The Least of These” from Matthew 25:31.46, during worship. Special guest speaker Jason Coker will talk about “Together for Hope”, addressing poverty in rural America. Intergenerational Trivia Night will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. For more information visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
Sunday, the church will celebrate masses with Father Dominik at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Irwin at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. The daily masses will be held at 12:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday, Monday and Thursday. Confession will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, 11 a.m. on Tuesday, and 7 a.m. on Thursday in the main church; 5 p.m. on Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. on Friday in the chapel’s confessional. St. Joseph will celebrate the Stations of the Cross every Friday in the Chapel at 6:30 p.m. in English and 7:15 p.m. in Spanish.
St. Stephen’s UMCSunday, “Walking in Hard Places,” from Ezekiel 37:1-14, will be presented at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. in person, and at 11 a.m. via livestream on the church’s Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of ChristSunday, Jonathan Minson will be our guest speaker.
Trinity Lutheran Church}Sunday, the sermon will be “Though He Die, Yet Shall He Live,” from John 11:1-45. Worship will be at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and Sunday school and Bible class will be at 9:15 a.m. The 10:30 service will be livestreamed at tlcnorman.org. Lenten Vespers Service will be at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday preceded by the Soup Supper at 6:30 p.m.
Trinity Presbyterian ChurchSunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “Do This in Remembrance of Me,” from Numbers 9, during worship at 10:30 a.m., at 428 West Lindsey St. Sunday school classes will be at 9:30 and 10:15. Services will be streamed at trinitynorman.com or youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)Sunday, Pr. Summerville will preach “The Raising of Lazarus” from John 11:1-45, during worship at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Christian education will be at 10. Saturday, a Reconciling in Christ “Welcome Workshop” will be hosted by Pr. Becca Middeke-Conlin from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lenten service will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Area Churches
