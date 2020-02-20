Alameda Church of Christ
Sunday, Senior Minister Rusty Tugman will continue the series “One Another,” focusing on the one-another verses in the Bible, during a single worship service at 10:30 a.m. Fellowship will be at 9, with Bible classes at 9:30. Early Service for the Classics will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Youth students will meet at 6:30 p.m. Classes for adults and kids will meet at 7 p.m. “Alameda Conversations” is the current series in the adult Bible class with the topic “Let’s Talk about Sex,” focusing on what the Bible says about sex.
CrossPointe Church
Sunday, Justin Stafford from Teen Reach Adventure Camp and Wayne Tesh of Royal Family Kids will speak about foster children during worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
First Christian Church
On Transfiguration Sunday, Rev. David Spain with preach “The Grace of Glory,” from Exodus 24:12-18 and Matthew 17:1-9, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. Church school will begin at 9:30. The Disciples Stance class will meet in fellowship hall. Following 10:45 a.m. worship, the church will host a reception for Debbie and David Zizzo, giving thanks for Debbie’s almost 39 years of serving as organist. Vespers service will be at 5:15 p.m. Monday in the chapel, with Rev. David Spain offering the evening homily. Ash Wednesday worship will be offered at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
On Transfiguration Sunda, Rev. Wheeler will preach “Of Mountains High and Valleys Low,” from Exodus 24:12-18, during worship at 4 p.m. Refreshments will be provided before and after worship. Adult education classes will meet at 5:15.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Addie Shelton will preach "Us and Them," from Acts 18:24-28, in recognition of Baptist Women in Ministry Month during worship at 10:30 a.m. The NorthHaven Choir will sing "Psalm 139" by Allen Pote.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday morning's sermon will be "Out of the Fog," from Exodus 24: 12-18, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 p.m. Sunday School will be at 9:40.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Chris Taylor’s sermon will be “Am I Saved? I Reckon So.”
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On Transfiguration Sunday, the sermon will be "Jesus, the Father's Beloved Son," from Matthew 17:1-9, during worship at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Services will include holy communion. Ash Wednesday services will be hosted at 9 a.m., noon and 7:30 p.m. and include scripture, prayers and the imposition of ashes to begin the season of Lent. The 7:30 p.m. service will include holy communion.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, the church will celebrate the Festival of the Transfiguration during worship at 8:30 and 11 a.m., with Pr. Summerville preaching from Matthew 17:1-9. Holy communion will be served. Sunday School and adult Bible study will be at 10 a.m. Women of the Word will meet at noon today. Ash Wednesday will be observed with imposition of ashes and Holy Communion at noon and at 7 p.m.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach "Bless the Lord At All Times," from Psalms 34:1, at the afternoon service.
