Alameda Church of Christ: Sunday, Senior Minister Rusty Tugman will continue the series "One Another," focusing on the one-another phrases in the Bible, during a single worship service at 10:30 a.m. Fellowship at 9 a.m.; Bible classes at 9:30. Early Service for the Classics at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Youth students will meet 6:30; classes for adults and kids at 7. "Alameda Conversations" is the current series in the adult Bible class at 7 p.m., with the topic "Let's Talk about Sex," focusing on what the Bible says about sex.
CrossPointe Church: Sunday, Pastor Butler will conclude the series "I Will" by speaking about what it looks like to live out Grace like Jesus during 9 and 10:30 a.m. worship.
First Baptist Church: Sunday begins the "Jesus 20/20" sermon series, with Dr. Wade Smith preaching "Blurred Vision," from Luke 19:1-10, during worship at 10:30 a.m. LifeGroups at 9:15.
First Christian Church: On the third Sunday after Epiphany, Rev. David Spain will preach "The Courageous Question," from Psalm 27:1-10, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. Church school will meet at 9:30. Vespers service at 5:15 p.m. Monday in the chapel, with Rev. David Spain offering evening homily. Christian Men's Fellowship will sponsor a benefit bean dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are $5 per person at the church or at the door. Proceeds benefit the medication fund at Variety Care in Norman.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC: On Holocaust Remembrance Sunday, Rev. Wheeler will continue the series "Progressive Christianity -- Connecting Head, Heart and Hands" with "Deeply Christian AND Welcoming of Other Faiths," from John 14:1-6, during worship at 4 p.m. Refreshments provided before and after worship. Adult education classes will resume in February.
Goodrich Memorial UMC: On Sunday, Pastor Desi Sharp will continue the sermon series "Liturgy of the Ordinary" with "Eating Leftovers," from Exodus 16:4-5 and John 6:47-51, during worship at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday School classes meet at 9:30. The youth will meet at 4 p.m.
Memorial Presbyterian Church: Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans' sermon will be "A Call to Follow," from Matthew 4:12-23, during worship at 10:55 a.m.
NorthHaven Church: Sunday, Pastor Jakob Topper will preach "Epiphany Pilgrimage: Finding God In the Next Step," from 1 Corinthians 1:10-18 and Matthew 4:12-23, during worship at 10:30 a.m. The NorthHaven Choir will sing "Softly and Tenderly" by Thompson and McCartha. Bible study at 9.
St. Stephen's UMC: On Sunday, the sermon will be "Light Will Dawn," from Isaiah 9:1-4, during worship at 8:30 or 10:50 a.m. Sunday School at 9:40. Video of the sermon is available at ststephensnorman.org. Roundtable potluck and presentation on the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 by Bob Blackburn of the Oklahoma Historical Society if from 5 to 7 p.m.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ: Sunday, Craig Hayes will discuss "Practicing Righteousness," from 1 John 2:29.
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS): On the third Sunday after the Epiphany, the sermon will be "Walk, Fish, Proclaim!," from Matthew 4:12-25.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA): On the third Sunday after Epiphany, Pr. Summerville's sermon will be from Matthew 4:12-23, Jesus calling the first of His disciples. Holy Communion will be offered at 8:30 and 11 a.m. services. Continental breakfast will be served between services. The church's annual congregational meeting will be at 9:45. Children's Sunday School begins at 10. Women of the Word will meet at noon Friday. OU Students of University Lutheran can enjoy dinner and discussion at 6 p.m. Wednesday. All OU students are invited.
Victory Church of Norman: Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will preach "The Hall of Fame of Faith," from Hebrews 11, at the afternoon service.
West Wind Unitarian Universalist Congregation: Sunday, the speaker will be Dr. Charles Kimball, author of "Truth About Islam And When Religion Becomes Lethal."
