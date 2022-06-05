As we wrap up this series, let’s remember the basic principles and the purpose for exploring the development of our lives through the lens of theorist Erik Erikson.
Keep in mind that, by definition, a theory is a guess about how something works. Erikson’s theory of emotional development is a guess about how we grow up emotionally, and what it takes to do it in a healthy way.
The eighth and last stage is called Integrity vs. Despair. Integrity is feeling at peace with the world and with oneself. It is arriving at a place in life without regrets. It is looking back on one’s life positively and happily knowing that the world will be a better place because of what you did while you were here.
Despair is defined as a “sour grapes” feeling about what life might have been. It is made up of feelings of lost opportunities, regrets and wishes for a second chance at life.
As an adult, regardless of our age, it is never too early to think about living a life that leaves something of value when we die. There are a lot of individual lives waiting to be touched with meaningful acts of love. It is also never too late, regardless of our age, to leave a meaningful “footprint” of love in someone else’s life.
I like Ray Boltz’s song “Thank you for giving to the Lord”:
“I dreamed I went to Heaven, you were there with me. We walked upon the streets of gold beside the Crystal Sea. We heard the angels singing, then someone called your name. You turned and saw this young man, and he was smiling as he came.
“He said, ‘Friend you may not know me now,’ and then he said, ‘But wait — you used to teach my Sunday School, when I was only eight. and every week you would say a prayer before the class would start. and one day when you said that prayer, I asked Jesus in my heart.’
“Then another man stood before you, he said ‘Remember the time, a missionary came to your church, his pictures made you cry. You didn’t have much money but you gave it anyway. Jesus took that gift you gave, and that’s why I’m in Heaven today’
“One by one they came, far as your eyes could see. Each life somehow touched by your generosity. Little things that you had done, sacrifices that you made,They were unnoticed on this earth, in Heaven now proclaimed.
“And I know up in Heaven you’re not supposed to cry, but I am almost sure there were tears in your eyes as Jesus took your hand and you stood before the Lord. He said ‘My child look around you, great is your reward.’
“Thank you for giving to the Lord, I am a life that was changed. Thank you for giving to the Lord, I am so glad you gave, I am so glad you gave.”
Keep in mind, it will be the consistent “small splashes,” not the rare “big splashes” that will make the biggest difference. Instead of building a hospital, a school or seminary, it will be things like adopting an older child, being a foster parent for kids in times of crises, providing transportation to doctor appointments or helping single parent moms “make it” that will provide your real legacy.
A life lived, day-by-day, listening to and following God’s specific calling on your life to meet the immediate needs of those around you will be your life of integrity.