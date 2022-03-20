How do people know that we love them? It is an important question.
Most individuals you ask would tell you that they want to be genuinely and deeply loved by at least one person in their lifetime. The needs theorist William Glasser says that to love and be loved is one of the two core needs every human has.
How do we know that people love us? Sometimes we base our assumption on the fact that they want to spend time with us, and seem to enjoy the time we have together. Sometimes we believe they love us because they seem to care enough about us to learn our needs and dreams, and help us meet those needs and pursue those dreams.
Because of the time and effort invested in us, eventually we may even develop what Dr. Ed Wheat calls “old-shoe love” — the kind of love that can develop in marriages or friendships after 20-30 years of purposeful and intentional loving. Old-shoe love is a love that has progressed to the point that the lovers can anticipate and meet their friend/partner’s need without being asked.
Wouldn’t it be nice to have this kind of relationship with God? The same ingredients apply in a loving relationship with God. He wants us to want to be with Him.
How sad that we continue the same pattern Adam and Eve began when their shame and fear prompted them to hide from God. Genesis tells us that they had open and intimate time with God, walking and talking in the evenings before they pulled away.
God loved them enough and desired their fellowship enough that He pursued them, found them, convinced them of His ongoing desire for them, and continued to meet their needs. He loves our pursuit of Him.
It is meaningful to Him for us to want to be loving in our relationship with Him. Jesus clearly stated to His disciples that loving God was most clearly and meaningfully demonstrated by knowing God’s will and doing it. Sounds very similar to that definition of the deepest kind of love that one person can have for another: “to care enough about them to find out what they need, and then to meet that need.”
It is interesting to discover that in the process of discovering God’s desires in the Bible, and then doing them, our lives and the lives of those around us are enriched. Typically, when we discover the needs of others, meeting that need requires giving up something of ours (time, money, effort, etc.). When we discover what God wants and then do it, we end up being the beneficiaries.
It doesn’t seem fair or right somehow that we should benefit from doing something for someone who has given us so much. But, it appears that what pleases Him most is for us to act in ways that show we believe He has our best interests at heart.
Remember that when man was first created the guideline was, “Let us make human beings in our image, make them reflecting our nature…” (Genesis 1:26). and God defines Himself as love in 1 John 4:8.
Therefore, we are our best selves, our originally designed selves, when we are loving God and loving others in real and tangible ways.
God knows we love Him when He sees that we want to spend time with Him and we are engaged with Him in the recovery of people’s hearts and lives.
People know we love them when they know we want to spend time with them and we are actively discovering and meeting their needs. Our love is most obvious when we are loving the least loved and the least lovable in our communities.
We are called to be obvious lovers.
Let’s get started.