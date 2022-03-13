Do we get what we need?
Yes.
But what we see as a “need” may not really be a need. Have you ever heard someone try to explain the difference between a “need” and a “want?”
I am not sure I have ever heard an adequate explanation. What I have heard is simply the statement, “God said he would meet your needs, not your wants.” How do you know the difference?
Understanding the difference may be crucial in determining whether a person has peace in any circumstance, or has doubts about God’s willingness to show genuine caring in their perceived time of need. How many people do you know that have given up on God because of an unmet need?
The term “need” is usually defined as something necessary for life that we do not have at the moment. It is an episode of absence. If we already had it in hand, it wouldn’t be a need.
How do we determine what is actually necessary for life? Who gets to define whether something is necessary for life? Is necessity in the eye of the beholder?
There are some things that we think we need that would really hurt us if we had them.
A 3-year-old genuinely believes he needs his ball that has rolled out of the yard and into oncoming traffic. A 3-year-old literally does not have the capacity to understand the concept of death, or that to be in front of a moving car will result in death.
Regardless of how upset that child becomes, we will do whatever it takes to prevent him from getting that ball at that time because we do understand death. We do understand that a 2000-pound vehicle will win out over a child’s 30-pound body every time.
Timing can mean everything. What you perceive as tardiness on God’s part may in fact be His perfect timing. Sometimes God is working in the heart of someone else to meet a need of yours. When that person says “yes,” two people have now become involved in the supernatural meeting of your need.
It is interesting how being “needy” changes how we think about God. I read about a man who said he had a hard time deciding whether he preferred mountaintop spiritual experiences or valley experiences of struggle and despair.
He said he enjoyed the mountaintop experiences like anyone would, but he found himself seeking and finding God in a more intimate way when he was experiencing his most difficult circumstances.
I have heard individuals on short-term mission trips describe how much more dependent on God they felt when they were in another country and out of their comfort zone. The need for God’s presence and assistance is more prominent when you do not the understand the language enough to order food or get directions to where you want to be. When you are not familiar with the country’s currency, and you are dependent on others for transportation, it is a little disorienting.
Sometimes our sense of self-sufficiency is just that — self-sufficiency, and we feel no need for God or His assistance. When all of our perceived needs are met, we do not tend to look beyond our circumstances.
We keep coming back to that most-important question: can I trust that the God of this universe has my best interests at heart?
Does He?