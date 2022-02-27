No? Sometimes?
This is an important question. It is important enough to take the time to think through because how we each answer this question will oftentimes determine whether or not we choose to walk with God.
How many people do you know that were once committed followers of Jesus that can clearly tell you they walked away from it all when God “abandoned” or “disappointed” them?
The event that typically triggers their resignation from the faith is usually some major loss or unrealized expectation — a child dies unexpectedly, their business collapses and they are left financially destitute, their spouse leaves them, they are unfairly fired from their job of 20 years or their minister or parent fails morally.
The fall from faith becomes what appears to be a logical response to a God who is asleep, isn’t listening or doesn’t care enough to respond positively to our pleading and sometimes the pleading of many people praying for our need. What sense does it make to be a follower of this kind of God?
It doesn’t make sense if we operate from a belief system that says, “As a child of the powerful God of the universe, I will always be protected and be successfully prosperous.” The above belief system has been destroying hearts and lives for a long time.
Jesus accomplished many things in his short time here on earth. One of His apparent goals was to show us what God was really like and how God really did things in the life of His followers.
He clearly told His disciples that their circumstances would be awful. He said that they would be misunderstood and mistreated just like He was.
Many, many followers of Jesus have been tortured and put to death in terrible and humiliating ways for hundreds of years. He wanted their expectations to be realistic, and He wanted them to know that He would be with them to provide peace and strength through each struggle.
Difficult circumstances happen because we live in a world that has chosen to go its own way rather than the way of its creator. We experience pain because we live in a world where our free will allows us to be hurt by others and to hurt ourselves with selfish and impulsive choices of our own.
Does praying matter? It does, when a “yes” serves the purpose of a wise and incredibly loving God that sees the “bigger picture.”
We all die, but sometimes the timing of our death serves a strategic positive purpose for us and those around us. Sometimes death brings us to our real home. and sometimes that is where we need to be.
Sometimes a death inspires positive change in those left behind. It sometimes allows others to “step up/grow up” in ways they wouldn’t otherwise. Many a martyr’s death has sparked a literal revolution that changed the history of a people or a culture in a positive way.
Sometimes a “no” to a fervent prayer is because a “yes” would prevent us from learning from our experience. Unfortunately, many of us do our learning through experience rather than instruction. We have the truth in black and white, and hear it taught well in Bible studies or sermons. But some of us only change when we “experience” the truth in real life.
“Protection” appears to be an exception to the rule — a miracle. Sometimes it is a response to our prayers or the prayers of others for us. Sometimes it is given without our requesting it, and without our awareness of it.
We have the same decision to make that Adam and Eve and every human being since then has struggled with: “Will I trust that God always has my best interests at heart?”
How we answer this question will determine how we respond to tragic times in our lives and the lives of those we love.