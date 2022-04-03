A few years back, I was speaking to a group of people that were interested in learning about how to help family members and friends that were struggling with addictive behaviors.
As the conversation progressed, we began to discuss the books that would be considered “bare essentials” for someone wanting to be a helper to others. I showed them copies of what I thought were the top 10 essential books to have in a “helper’s” library. Many of the books from that list were essential for my own growth and change.
God seems to be in the business of change. I am sure that much of the change He is engineering is outside of our awareness. But, I do believe that He also engineers change within us as individuals that we can be aware of and actively involved with.
Most of the significant changes in my life have been coaxed by God through books that were recommended by trusted friends and family members. Let me share a few with you.
The top three books that changed my relationship with God were “The Guilt Trip” by Hal Lindsey, “The Final Quest” by Rick Joyner and “Practicing the Presence of God” by Brother Lawrence. They changed me for several reasons.
“The Guilt Trip” is actually a chapter from one of Lindsey’s books that became so popular that the publishing company extracted it from the book and made a book from the chapter alone. It has gone through several printings and was picked up by other publishing companies through the years. Understanding God’s forgiveness accurately will change anyone’s life.
Joyner’s book helped me understand the value of the short time I have here on earth in a way I had never heard before. It jolted me out of a sometimes complacent/sometimes compulsive works-based approach to life.
Brother Lawrence’s book was written over 300 years ago. It is a compilation of letters written by a monk in a monastery to his good friend who wanted to know how to have a close and intimate walk with God.
Two books that changed my relationship with others were “The Search for Significance” by Robert McGee, and “The Barbarian Way” by Erwin McManus. Both helped me address some changes that had to made within me before my relationships with others could be genuinely different.
God uses so many ways to change us if we want to be changed. All He needs from us is the desire to change, and the willingness to step through the doors He presents to us, in whatever form they might occur.
It is interesting that Scripture discusses a “door” that we must choose to freely open to allow Jesus into our lives (Revelation 3:20). We then are invited to walk through several doors of opportunity to discover more of God and what He purposes for each of our lives individually.
Maybe your “door” will be a book, a friend who truly models the life of a Jesus-follower or a passage of scripture that seems to be “just for me.”
He wants us to know Him. and He wants that “knowing” to change us.
Ready for change?