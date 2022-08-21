I am sure at some time you have heard the statistics describing God’s precision in His design of the human body, the Earth and our solar system within the universe. You know the ones I’m referring to.
The ones that describe how the Earth’s axis is at just the right angle, the Earth’s rotation being at just the right speed, our distance from the sun being ideal for life on this planet, etc.
These are the kind of details that make it a greater leap of faith to be an atheist than to be a believer in intelligent design.
How could a God who put so much precision into the design of what currently exists not have a plan in process as you are reading this sentence? If there is a plan in process, how do we get in on it?
We have lots of options. We do not have to “join in” on the action. We could decide to just passively live out the rest of our days here on Earth, and put all of our hope and anticipation into our future in Heaven.
We could decide to spend our time looking for all the ways we can eke out as much pleasure as possible from people and circumstances. There certainly are many ways for our senses to be stimulated and tantalized in our own culture and in the world as a whole.
We also have the option of spending the majority of our time and emotional effort accumulating all the money, “toys” and prestige we can with the anticipation that at some point we just might have enough to sit back and enjoy it all. I believe Jesus told a story about some such fellow, and the extra barns he planned on building to store his accumulated assets.
If the decision we make is to join in on the action, it simply requires a willingness on our part to ask. The salvation process has always been an ongoing, asking/accepting experience. The “asking” we do at the beginning of the process is just that — the beginning. There are so many other invitations that God offers to become included and actively involved in the plan that is in motion.
Our decision to recognize the importance of today and to be alert to what our part of “the plan” is can begin the greatest adventure possible for a human being. Within this adventure, we have the opportunity to experience a genuine sense of meaning, purpose and direction. At the end of each day we have the opportunity to feel a sense of satisfaction that is deep and lasting.
Do you remember times in your past when you were involved in some selfless act of ministry to others? Remember how it felt, during and after?
“I’m still convinced,” said Mother Teresa, “that it is He and not I. That’s why I was not afraid — I knew that if the work was mine it would die with me.
“But I knew it was His work, that it will live and bring much good ... If the work is looked at just by our own eyes and only from our own way, naturally, we ourselves can do nothing.
“But in Christ we can do all things. That’s why this work has become possible, because we are convinced that it is He, He who is working with us and through us in the poor and for the poor.”
If you want in on the action, just ask.
