Do you remember when I shared with you the story of the college student who taught me the concept of missions requiring a combination of sending, going and praying?
If you will remember, he was sharing with his dad that he was grateful for his dad paying for him to go to Romania. He was also expressing some regret that he was unable to pay for it himself.
As he tells the story, he describes his dad telling him about the principle of senders, goers and pray-ers. His dad explained that he was unable to go, but that he was able to afford to send his son.
His son was unable to afford the trip, but had the time and ability to go. His dad went on to explain the third category of pray-ers.
He asked his son to remember all the answered prayers of past trips to Romania. Many had shared upon returning how they felt God’s presence, protection and sometimes intervention during difficult times.
They expressed their gratefulness for the prayers that were made on their behalf while away, and knew that the miracles they experienced were the result of committed and deliberate prayers. This dad shared how all three are equally valuable and necessary.
God is a sender. Throughout the Old and New Testament, God is sending individuals out. Some were sent to build boats, while others were sent to make a new start in a yet undisclosed location.
Numerous prophets were sent to proclaim news that oftentimes resulted in them being hated or killed. Angels were sent to Sodom and Gomorrah to rescue Lot and his family. Angels have also been sent by God to make important announcements, provide encouragement and protect us from a dangerous return to The Garden.
God sent His son to show us how to live, to train followers to carry on the greatest movement of all time and to die sacrificially so that others might live. He is a sender.
God is also in the “going” business. He came to earth to spend quality time with Adam and Eve in the garden. Jesus left Heaven to come to earth. We marvel at His sacrificial death, and we should.
But, he left a great place to go to a not-so-great place for our benefit. His “leaving” and “going” were great sacrifices.
There are two more scheduled trips on His itinerary that we are aware of. He will return to take his living followers back to Heaven before He returns for the last time to complete the final battle with Satan and his followers.
He is also a pray-er. Jesus prayed often, and taught His followers how to pray. He prayed for the missionaries He would be sending out (the disciples). and He prayed for us.
We are told in Scripture that Jesus is constantly before the Father praying on our behalf. It also clearly states that followers of Jesus can expect the Holy Spirit to pray for them when they are unable to come up with the words that fully express their need when they are praying.
So, when we are senders, goers and pray-ers, we are exemplifying some of God’s most enduring qualities.
That’s right. We were created in His image, weren’t we?