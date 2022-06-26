When Jesus’ most trusted friend, John, the disciple, tells the story of the beginning of Jesus’ ministry, he describes how John the Baptist informs two of his followers that Jesus, the Messiah, has just walked by them. They proceed to follow him.
When they ask Jesus where he is staying, He simply states, “Come along and see for yourself.” Jesus invited them to take the risk of following Him without knowing ahead of time what their final destination would be.
We know that one of these two men was Andrew, who became a disciple of Jesus. Andrew’s first impulse was to find his brother, Peter, and introduce him to Jesus. Peter also became a follower of Jesus.
We think the other “former disciple” of John the Baptist that followed Jesus that day was John, the disciple, who is recounting this story. What an interesting invitation Jesus gives to these curious and expectant first-followers: “Come along and see for yourself.”
Most of my early understanding of being a follower of Jesus was based on an assumption that God has a specific purpose for each of us. Our task was to learn what that purpose was and to become engaged in fulfilling that mission for our lives.
As teens, both of my children were involved in church youth groups that actively pursued the study of Henry Blackaby’s “Experiencing God.” It was not until a few years ago that I became involved in the same study. I was soon to discover that there was an alternative way of finding meaning and purpose in life.
I learned that maybe it was less about discovering my purpose in life, and more about discovering what God was actively doing around me and becoming involved in His activities. We are invited to “come along and see for ourselves” what God is actively doing around is.
He is not passively twiddling His thumbs waiting for the day on the calendar when time as we know it ends. He is not passively waiting and hoping for a few more people to see Him for what He is and then choose to follow Him before He calls it quits.
God is an active pursuer of mankind. He always has been. Do we have a free will regarding whether we respond to His pursuit? Of course we do. Does that deter His pursuit? Absolutely not.
He pursues us individually. But He also orchestrates “larger pursuits.” We have seen Him pursue us on national levels.
He has done many documented interventions for the nation of Israel for centuries. He has been involved in spiritual revivals for whole nations and continents.
He has inspired and empowered individuals to feed thousands of hungry children around the world. Many have responded to His movement to address the worldwide epidemic of AIDS, and to stand up for the victims of senseless slaughter in cultural genocide.
Maybe instead of the prayer, “Lord what do you want me to do?” the appropriate prayer to pray might be, “Lord, please give me the eyes to see what you are doing, and then please give me the courage to join in.”
I am important to God. But in the bigger scheme of things, it is not about me.