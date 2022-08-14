Previously, we discussed the interesting thought that discovering God’s will for our lives might involve more than just discovering what particular calling He might have on our individually gifted life.
Instead of or in addition to finding out what our spiritual gift might be, and then becoming actively involved in the use of that gift, maybe our task is to look around us, see what God is already doing and then join Him in that mission.
It is not a new thought; Henry Blackaby has been teaching it for years in “Experiencing God.”
The concept of joining God in an obvious and grand movement might sound attractive to most of us. When a town’s athletic team is having a noticeably winning season, most of us do not want to be left out of being associated with and cheering on a group of champions.
I would like for you to consider another type of “movement” of God that is just as real, but not as obvious. Bryan Duncan’s lyrics to his song “A Heart Like Mine” follow:
“Of all the hearts in the world, I’ve only one to give
So insecure, a desperate pulse{&pipe}racing to Your embrace
That You could want me and seek me{&pipe}Is more than words could ever say
That You would love me and see in me{&pipe}A pearl of price, thrown away
A heart like mine{&pipe}How could it be worthy that You’d find
A way to redeem this hardened clay{&pipe}Twisted and broken
Oh Father God above{&pipe}The wonder that You’d love a heart like mine
Your holy hands hold me still{&pipe}Shaping my heart anew
Once vacant shell now reclaimed{&pipe}Offers its praise to You
The one who searched till You found me{&pipe}A wounded lamb who’s gone astray
You stopped the world to recover me{&pipe}Oh Lamb of God, the price You’ve paid
I make my promise to{&pipe}Do the one thing I can do with abandon
I can give every heartbeat to You.”
Some of the greatest miracles and movements of God are going on right now in the individual hearts and lives of family members, friends, acquaintances and strangers we come in contact with every day. If we are going to become involved in these movements, we are going to have to be attentive.
People are not objects to be used to meet our needs. Each person we come in contact with daily is incredibly valued by God. Their value to God is independent of that person’s active involvement in obvious “ministry.”
Each person’s giftedness and opportunities for touching the lives of others with kindness, love and generosity become a natural outgrowth of a heart that is aware of God and wholly committed to Him.
Our part of joining God in this type of “movement” involves caring enough to discover what stage of awareness or renovation a person is in, and then actively and personally assisting/encouraging them in genuine and loving ways to take that “next step.”
A few years ago, I had the opportunity to tell a former youth minister, “Thank you for believing in me.” He was part of a movement.
