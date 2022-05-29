In middle adulthood, from age 35 to 65, we face the issue of what Erik Erikson calls Generativity vs. Stagnation.
The task at this stage is two-fold. Our unconditional, non-reciprocating love and support of our children, our community, our society and our world become our focus. It includes contributing to the greater good, making a positive difference, building a positive legacy and helping others through their own crisis stages. It is “giving back.”
Getting stuck at this stage, or what Erikson calls “stagnation,” is experienced in the form of self-interest and self-absorption. It shows up as selfishness, self-indulgence, greed and a lack of interest in young people, future generations and the wider world.
Giving unconditional, non-reciprocating love takes practice and maturity. God has been doing it since the beginning of time. If our goal is learn to love this way, wouldn’t it make sense to learn from the originator of this kind of love?
You may have heard it taught from the pulpit as “agape” love. Dr. Ed Wheat, in his book “Love Life,” describes this kind of love as a choosing love. It is a love that is a result of our choice to do loving behavior. It is an act of our will that does not require feeling it before we give it.
Have you heard this one?
“He saw people love each other, and he saw that love made strenuous demands on the lovers. He saw that love required sacrifice and self-denial. He saw that love produced arguments, jealousy and sorrow. He decided that love cost too much. He decided not to diminish his life with love.
“He saw people strive for distant and hazy goals. He saw men strive for success and women strive for high ideals. He saw that the striving was often mixed with disappointment. He saw strong and committed men fail, and he saw weak, undeserving men succeed. He saw that striving sometimes forced people into pettiness and greed. He decided that it cost too much. He decided not to soil his life with striving.
“He saw people serving others. He saw men give money to the poor and helpless. He saw that the more they served, the faster the need grew. He saw ungrateful receivers turn on their serving friends. He decided not to soil his life with serving.
“When he died, he walked up to God and presented his life to Him, undiminished, unmarred, unsoiled. The man was clean and untouched by the filth of the world, and he presented himself to God proudly saying, ‘Here is my life!’
And God said, ‘Life? What life?’”
If you live each day with an attitude of, “Lord, help me to see and do whatever you have in mind for my life today,” God will take advantage of that offer, and make your life purpose filled and meaningful.
There are many opportunities for “discipling” and supporting the generations that will follow us. Jesus worked intensely with 12 men for three to three and a half years. Paul helped prepare Timothy, Titus, Aquila and Priscilla and many others.
We can learn how to pass good beliefs, principles and practices down to our kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews. We can help them go on mission trips and participate in youth camps. We can volunteer to teach a Sunday School class or Bible study rather than be begged to teach it by a desperate church worker.
It is time to give back.