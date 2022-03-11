“... and they spread among the Israelites a bad report …” — Numbers 13:32
Have you ever received a bad report? Say, in your job/work performance? What about your report card in high school or elementary school, if there is such a thing anymore?
Or, as they do now, have parent teacher conferences. Was there a bad report? What about your college assessment? Good or bad? What was your reaction to the bad report?
Well, my reaction was to not face the judgment — or at least I hoped to avoid conflict and the punishment I knew would come and be deserved.
The teacher in my elementary class made the mistake of handing me my report card. I was to take it and have dad see the grades and sign. I looked inside and of course it was bad news. What to do? Well, I signed his name on the card and returned it to the teacher. Lunacy.
Didn’t fool anyone. I just aggravated the matter and added insult to injury. In the end I was the one living a bad report and could not escape the consequences.
The story of Moses sending out the 12 spies to recon the land that God had promised Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Joseph and Moses speaks to the subject of a bad report.
If you remember (Numbers 13-14), Moses sent 12 heads of Israel to spy out this land flowing with milk and honey, a land promised by God. They were to witness for themselves the people who dwelt there, the cities, the land, the opportunity.
Everything was riding on their testimony or report. They were poised for a new day, a new dawn. They were within striking distance of something special.
How would they respond? Their report was crucial. Would fear hold them hostage? Would faith and trust in God advance them forward to new heights and into a powerful relationship with God?
No — they came back with a bad report. The land is indeed flowing with milk and honey. Look at the size of these grapes and pomegranates. But, oh my, the size of the people there are as big as giants of old. We are like grasshoppers by comparison.
This bad report fed and stirred up doubt and unbelief. Why have you brought us to die here by the hands of these monsters? We are better off living in bondage by the Egyptians.
Sadly, we are a lot like these folks of long ago. We have been living and sending a bad report to God on a regular basis. Mentally and spiritually, we are our own worst enemy. The war that wages is in the mind.
God has sent his son to give us a victorious life, an abundant life. We are, because of the resurrection of Christ, to live as conquerors, not as losers. Yet, how often do we find ourselves lacking in trust, held hostage by fear, that we find life more easily lived as slaves in the land of Egypt rather than freedom found in the life of Jesus?
God has called us to a greater life.
“But God, being rich in mercy, because of the great love with which he loved us, even when we were dead in our trespasses, made us alive together with Christ — by grace you have been saved — and raised us up with him and seated us with him in the heavenly places in Christ Jesus, so that in the coming ages he might show the immeasurable riches of his grace in kindness toward us in Christ Jesus” (Ephesians 2:4-7).
Does my life expose a bad report, or does my life testify of my faith and trust in Jesus Christ?