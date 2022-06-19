Let me share some statistics with you:
• World Vision reports that 13,000 children die of hunger every day.
• Close to 5.5 million lives were lost in the African Congo (a single country) in the 10-year period between 1998-2008. That is a loss of life greater than any other conflict since World War II.
• The number of children that die every day by abortion in the US alone is approximately 3,700.
• Oklahoma is the eighth highest state in the nation in teen pregnancies.
• Oklahoma is No. 2 in the nation in divorce rates- approximately 20,000 divorces a year.
• In a five-year period, from 1996 to 2001, the number of meth labs seized in Oklahoma jumped from 74 to 580.
What are we to do with information that is so overwhelming and catastrophic?
It is, by the way, more than just a list of statistical information. It is a list of the significant needs of the world that surrounds us. It is a “to-do” list for anyone that understands that tremendous tragedy requires a tremendous outpouring of time, money and attention from people committed to making a difference. We can, you know.
Jesus prescribed a model that works from the inside out. Remember the last statement He made to his disciples before returning to Heaven?
He said, “What you’ll get is the Holy Spirit. and when the Holy Spirit comes on you, you will be able to be my witnesses in Jerusalem, all over Judea and Samaria, even to the ends of the world” (Acts 1:8).
Our “Jerusalem” is our own heart. When we decide to be open and willing to God’s prompting within us, we will begin to experience moment-to-moment directives to genuinely and compassionately love those in our “Judea and Samaria” — our family, our neighborhood, our workplace and our community.
It may be in the form of quality time, affection, verbal praise, practical service or meeting a financial need. There are so many unmet needs in our immediate circles of relationships.
What about “even to the ends of the world?”
There are already organizations that have developed practical ministries to the hungry, the dying and the abused. But they are forever short on volunteers, money and people willing to provide support through consistent and purposeful prayer.
The greatest tragedy of all is having the resources (time, money, care and concern) and doing nothing with them. People around us starve and die physically and emotionally, not because of lack of resources, but because those of us that have the resources have not yet begun the journey from “Jerusalem.”
A heart that is listening and quickly responding to the prompts of an active and loving God is a heart that is experiencing the supreme peace, joy and contentedness that it was designed for. and the needs of others get met.
The need is there. We have to decide which part of it we will say “yes” to.
What will you say “yes” to?