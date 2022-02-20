PhD, ABPP
As I review what we have been discussing about strategically loving others, I want to make sure that I re-emphasize the “GI Joe” principle.
Remember the GI Joe cartoon of the 80s?
At the end of every episode, one of the characters would come to the front of the screen and explain the “moral of the story” to that day’s episode. After stating it, the character would end by saying, “Now you know. and knowing is half the battle.”
Knowing is a necessary first step. But what a waste to know truth and not act on it.
My hope for you is that you will take the time to learn how the people closest to you want to be loved, and then begin to enjoy loving them well. Remember, even the secular community believes we have a basic need to love and be loved.
Since God says He “is love,” it suggests that because we are created in His image, we will be our best selves and our most content selves when we are loving others, and doing it successfully.
When you determine someone else’s primary love language, keep in mind that you will also have discovered that person’s most vulnerable area of emotional pain.
If a person’s primary love language is verbal praise and appreciation, to verbally curse that person will kill their spirit faster than anything else you could say or do.
If their primary love language is physical touch and affection, to push or hit them will feel like a death blow to their spirit.
Ask a person whose primary love language is quality time what it feels like when their mate spends so much time with work, friends, shopping, the kids, hunting, fishing, etc., and not with them.
Back to the opening question, “What should I do with what I know?”: “Do” is the operative word.
We are creatures of habit and very capable of learning to practice new behavior if we want to, and have a plan.
So, pick someone to start with and get started. Discover that person’s primary love language.
The slow approach to discovery is observation. How that person shows love to others is probably that person’s primary love language. What that person has been asking from you for years (more time, more physical affection, a kind word, etc.) might be the clue you need.
The faster approach is to ask the person directly or someone who knows them well (best friend, family member, etc.). If the person you ask gives you a blank stare, tell them the five languages you have just discovered and are anxious to get started with, and let them pick.
Don’t let yourself get sidetracked with your own or your partner’s belief that what you are about to do is less “romantic” because it is planned and not spontaneous. You may have forgotten how hard you worked and planned to win that person in the first place.
Doing love strategically and intentionally is much more satisfying than reading about it, watching it on TV or at the movies, or wondering why the most important people in our lives seem so distant.
Ready for the second half of the battle?