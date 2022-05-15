There is an interesting transition that occurs in the last half of Erikson’s eight stages of emotional development.
The first four stages of development are determined primarily by what is done to us. The last four stages are determined primarily by what we do.
The task at this stage is to develop a sense of identity as an individual member of a wider community. Our primary relationships are our peers. We have a need to belong, but we are looking toward the future and what our individual purpose and place will be in that future.
The successful accomplishment of this stage allows us to go on to the next stage: Intimacy vs. Isolation. If we do not get a good sense of who we are and what our place is in the world, we will be unable to be a genuine, selfless lover of others.
We instead will be contingent lovers, giving only if given to. We will always be at risk for what some have called “the midlife crises,” still trying to work out who we are.
Robert McGee in “The Search for Significance” describes how growing up in our American culture sets us up for a belief system that defines self and self-worth by what we achieve, what we accomplish and what others think of us. As a result we are a driven culture, and driven individuals, always moving from the accomplishment of one goal/achievement to the next, and always worried about what others think of us.
We end up being driven by fear and shame. We become perfectionists as a result of our fear of failure. We become people-pleasers because of our fear of rejection. We distance ourselves from God and other authority figures because of our fear of punishment, or constantly wear ourselves out performing “good deeds,” and wonder if we have done enough to please Him/them.
We fight the feelings of shame we feel because of our own bad choices of the past, or because of horrifying abuses we have experienced at the hands of others. We never feel good about ourselves. We wander around without a sense of who we are, or struggle with a perception of self that is full of striving and/or shame.
God knows who we are. If we have chosen to follow Him, we have purpose, identity and meaning in our lives. He pursues a relationship with us because He knows that we are our best selves when we understand who we are. It is imperative to realize that our choice to follow Him results in our individuality being celebrated by God in several ways.
First, Scripture clearly states all of Heaven celebrates whenever one person decides to become a follower of Jesus: “Count on it — there’s more joy in heaven over one sinner’s rescued life than over 99 good people in no need of rescue” (Luke 15:7). Each of us, and the choice to follow Jesus, is a big deal to God.
Secondly, Scripture also clearly states that we are each given at least one spiritual gift designed to help us fulfill our individual and particular purpose for being here on earth: “Each person is given something to do that shows who God is: Everyone gets in on it, everyone benefits. All kinds of things are handed out by the Spirit, and to all kinds of people!” (I Corinthians 12:7). We do matter, and we do have a purpose.
As in all the previous stages, God eagerly waits for our awareness of His willingness to meet our every need, even our need for emotional wholeness.
When you are ready?