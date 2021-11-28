The issue of having meaning and purpose in life seems to be such a universal and important need that Rick Warren’s “The Purpose Driven Life” became an incredible best seller. How do we develop a sense of purpose and meaning in this life?
The peace, contentment and focus that purpose offers seem to be best realized when we understand that we have a primary and a secondary purpose.
It appears the only thing that really matters after we die is where we will spend eternity. If we are already one of God’s kids, our primary task is to help others know how to be part of God’s family and spend eternity with Him.
I realize that the concept of eternity and being part of God’s family is not new news to most of you reading this article. What I do want you to consider is that there are some people that only you, with your specific background, personality traits, looks and current circumstances, will be able to make the connection for, the kind of connection some people need to believe that God does exist, does really love them and does really want them to be part of His family. Only you.
The story is told of the college student who felt compelled to share his faith with an athlete that had routinely rejected and dismissed several individuals who had attempted to share their faith. As he shared with this young man, he stuttered, couldn’t find the Scripture verses he was looking for and felt panicky and nervous. The more he messed up, the more nervous he became, and the more nervous he became, the more he messed up.
The young man received Christ. The student who had shared the message was so embarrassed by his fault-filled presentation that he attempted to quickly leave.
The athlete said, “Wait. Don’t you want to know why I said ‘Yes’?” He went on to say, ”There have been a lot of people that have tried to share Christ with me, but they all had their rehearsed little speeches. I just figured that if you were willing to come over here and make a fool of yourself, that this thing must really be real.”
As the student left, he realized he typically used the same memorized approach that all these “others” had used, but this time what was needed was exactly what his fallible approach provided.
Your secondary purpose is to discover and use the spiritual gift or gifts that are promised to every believer. There are two detailed lists of these gifts in Scripture. One is found in Romans 12, and the other is found in I Corinthians 12. Your pastor or another believer you trust can help you in this journey of not only discovering, but implementing your gift(s).
You are here for at least two reasons. God has designed “appointments” for you every day that will draw someone closer to Him. When you realize how important and unique you are in that plan, you will feel a sense of purpose that cannot be matched in any way.
There is also a special contentment that we feel when we know we are doing something well, something that we are truly gifted in. God has that waiting for you too.
Go discover.