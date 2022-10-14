With Norman’s annual Fall Festival just two weeks away, the association for downtown business owners met Thursday to discuss how to participate and clarify street closure plans.
Norman’s Fall Fest returns from two-year pandemic pause from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28 along the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of East Main Street.
The free family-friendly event boasts trick-or-treating, inflatables, live performances and a number of vendors. Costumes are encouraged for attendees and business owners alike.
According to a release by VisitNorman, all downtown businesses are invited to decorate, pass out candy and provide activities for kids. Some businesses stay open later than normal operating hours or set up a pop-up stand directly outside their entrance.
Businesses located along the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of E Main Street can register for free, but booth space is available for other organizations and merchants who wish to participate for $25 to $100.
From 11 a.m. to midnight on Oct. 28, Main Street from the train track at James Garner Avenue to Porter Avenue, in addition to the side streets of Jones, Peters and Crawford to the alley, will close. The alley access will remain open for deliveries.
Taylor Wagner, sales manager for VisitNorman, said there will still be enough parking for visitors to the area despite closures along east Main Street.
“We have several organizations from outside downtown that are participating by setting up booths, but otherwise it’s a lot of trick-or-treating, moonbounces lining up the street and other fun (activities),” Wagner said.
The festival usually has over 25 inflatables, rides and activities, and draws around 10,000 people to downtown Norman.
Organizers say the Gray Street parking lot will remain open all day and evening. Signs will go up in the area the week of the festival to notify the public of impending closures, but ask business owners to spread the word to customers.
Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are available at www.normanfallfest.com. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Assistance League of Norman.
“We need people manning moonbounces,” Wagner said. “If you know of any youth groups or college students who are looking to earn a couple hours of community service, please send them my way, or the sign-up is online.”
Christmas Parade
The annual Christmas Parade will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 3. It will travel the same route as in 2021, starting at Norman High School and ending at Benvenuti’s, just before the railroad tracks.
Mark Krittenbrink, this year’s chair of the parade committee, is expected to announce more details at the November Downtowner’s meeting. The parade marshal and theme have been decided, but not yet announced.
