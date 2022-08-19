The family table is where we gather to eat dinner and discuss how things went during the day.
While sharing food and enjoying conversation, we also affirm our relationships with our loved ones. The simple blessing of the family table is a joy and a comfort for each of us.
Heaven is compared to God’s family gathering around the banquet table. Jesus says, in Luke 13, “And people will come from east and west, and from north and south, and recline at table in the kingdom of God.”
This is part of the Gospel lesson this weekend for the Eleventh Sunday after Pentecost.
The Lord desires to bring people from all nations into the kingdom of God. The one language of the Gospel is now being proclaimed to everyone on earth, in all the languages of the world.
Jesus Christ crucified, risen, ascended and returning is the atoning sacrifice for the sins of the world.
Clothed in the robe of his righteousness, we are saved by grace through faith in his name. We eat at the Lord’s table of holy communion each Sunday. This is a foretaste of the feast to come.
Jesus was going on his way through towns and villages, teaching and journeying toward Jerusalem.
Someone said to him, “Lord, will those who are saved be few?” and he said to them, “Strive to enter through the narrow door. For many, I tell you, will seek to enter and will not be able.”
If we are invited to a family dinner at someone’s house, we normally come in through the front door.
We are welcomed and are happily received as guests. Complete strangers are not allowed to force their way into a house, if they had not been invited.
So Jesus also said, “When once the master of the house has risen and shut the door, and you begin to stand outside and to knock at the door, saying, ‘Lord, open to us,’ then he will answer you, ‘I do not know where you come from.’” If we are strangers to Jesus here on earth, he will be a stranger to us on the Last Day
This is what Jesus means when he says. “Then you will begin to say, ‘We ate and drank in your presence, and you taught in our streets.’ But he will say, ‘I tell you, I do not know where you come from. Depart from me, all you workers of evil!’ In that place there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth, when you see Abraham and Isaac and Jacob and all the prophets in the kingdom of God but you yourselves cast out.”
He said, “Behold, some are last who will be first, and some are first who will be last.” The way of God is through repentance, faith and humility.
Jesus says in John 10, “Truly, truly, I say to you, I am the door. If anyone enters by me, he will be saved and will go in and out and find pasture.” Jesus himself is the narrow door into heaven.
The last book of the Bible (in Revelation 2, 3 and 22) gives us a picture of what the family table in heaven will be like:
“To the one who conquers I will grant to eat of the tree of life, which is in the paradise of God.”
“Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and eat with him, and he with me.”
“The Spirit and the Bride say, ‘Come.’ and let the one who hears say, ‘Come.’ and let the one who is thirsty come; let the one who desires take the water of life without price.”
How joyous it will be to dwell at the heavenly family table in the eternal kingdom of God.
