Mid-America Technology Center and the Norman Farm Market announced two scholarships and online training opportunities available to assist small farmers.
“In 2022 we will be focusing on the Market Gardener Master Class and the Neversink Farm Master Class,” said Jona Kay Squires, agriculture management instructor at Mid-America.
The Neversink Farm Master Class has 10 spaces available and a $2,900 scholarship. The deadline to apply is Aug. 10.
“Chosen participants will be required to join in on weekly Zoom updates, phone calls or emails, as well as volunteer at a local small farm or farmers market for a total of 40 hours in each class,” Squires said. “In addition to this, they will be asked to join a panel discussion, host a training session or share their experiences by participating in the training.”
The second class will be the Market Gardener Master Class and a $2,000 scholarship award for 10 people. That application deadline is Sept. 21.
Squires and Norman Farm Market Manager Kate Cooper will facilitate accountability groups for both classes.
“These are proven classes that have taught farmers how to survive and make a living at what they love,” Cooper said. “People can sign up for the classes directly through the providers, but we are administering the scholarships.”
The Neversink Farm Master Class teaches no-till, high intensity farming on a small scale, while the Market Gardener Master Class teaches small scale organic farming in the field of biointensive farming.
People can apply for either or both scholarships, but only one scholarship per person will be awarded.
Two more scholarship opportunities will be announced through this program in 2023, Cooper said.
Email jsquires@matech.edu or kcooper@clevelandountyok.com for an application packet.
The scholarships are made possible through the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry’s specialty crop program.
To learn more about Neversink Farm, visit neversinkfarm.com. To learn more about the Market Gardener Master class, visit themarketgardener.com.