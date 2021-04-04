The Oklahoma Center for the Book announces the finalists in the 2021 Book Award competition. Out of 115 entries, judges selected 25 titles as finalists:
Children/Young Adult
“Norman: One Amazing Goldfish,” by Kelly Bennett
“Love Won: The Oklahoma Standard,” by Cathy & Frank Keating
“Behind the Bookcase: Miep Gies, Anne Frank, and the Hiding Place,” by Barbara Lowell
“My Mastodon,” by Barbara Lowell
“Seekers of the Wild Realm,” by Alexandra Ott
“The Farm That Mac Built,” by Tammi Sauert
“The Secret Life of Sam,” by Kim Ventrella
Design/Illustration
“McFarlin Ranch,” cover and interior design by Laura Hyde and Kristen Stroup
“The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum: Looking Back. Thinking Forward,” designed by Skip McKinstry
“Renegades: Bruce Goff and the American School of Architecture,” designed by Tony Roberts
“Why the Possum Had No Hair on His Tail,” illustrated by Leslie Stall Widener
Fiction
“Liquid Grace,” by Lu Clifton
“The Fire on Poteau Mountain,” by Stan G. Duncan
“Wrecked,” by Mary Anna Evans, Poisoned Pen Press
“All God’s Children,” by Aaron Gwyn
“The Spiderling,” by Marcia Preston
“Follow the Angels, Follow the Doves,” by Sidney Thompson
Non-Fiction
“The Best Courts Money Could Buy: Reform of the Oklahoma Judiciary, 1956-1967,” by Lee Card
“The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State,” by Russell Cobb
“Breaking Down Barriers: George McLaurin and the Struggle to End Segregated Education,” by David W. Levy
“Twentieth-Century Honky-Tonk: The Amazing Unauthorized Story of the Cain’s Ballroom’s First 75 Years, 1924-1999,” by John Wooley & Brett Bingham
Poetry
“The Age of Phillis,” by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers
“Sunlight & Cedar,” by Ken Hada
“A History of Kindness,” by Linda Hogan
“Hunger,” by Don Stinson, Turning Plow Press
Author, attorney, educator and consultant Hannibal B. Johnson, who was to receive the Arrell Gibson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020, will be given the award this month. Award recipients will be honored online. Medalists will be announced online April 24.
— Submitted Content
