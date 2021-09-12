It was a long time coming; Sept. 18 and 19 mark the grand opening of the First Americans Museum.
The evolution from an unattractive tract of land — once part of one of the world’s largest oil fields — to the site of what will be one of Oklahoma’s premier attractions followed a rocky path as construction started, stopped and restarted.
The ultimate result? A stunning campus dedicated to Oklahoma’s 39 federally-recognized tribes.
Every element on the campus was guided by Native American input. According to Marketing and Communications Manager Ginny Underwood (Kiowa/Comanche), “The entire architectural design of the museum is based on the cardinal directions.
“Many of our traditional homes (faced the east), and so our main entrance faces the east,” Underwood said. “Actually, the whole campus is a cosmological clock. During the autumnal and vernal equinoxes, the sun will rise through our entrance gate, and during the winter solstice, the sun set shines through our solstice tunnel, and at the summer solstice, it sets at the peak of the mound.”
One of the first points of interest as guests approach the museum is a large steel sculpture, “A Touch to Above” by Demos and Bill Glass, Jr. (Cherokee Nation), assisted by Dakota Coatney and D.J. Bolin, also Cherokee. It represents a prayer to the Creator.
The main entrance, on the west side of the courtyard, is embraced by massive, inclined Remembrance Walls of stone quarried in southeastern Oklahoma. The stones represent Indigenous people — Apache, Caddo, Tonkawa, Wichita and affiliated tribes, Comanche, Kiowa, Osage and Quapaw, who had a historic association with the area and the tribes relocated from their native lands to Indian Territory.
Guests enter into the Hall of the People, an eye-popping, soaring structure inspired by the grass lodges of the Wichita peoples. More symbolism is incorporated into the design with 10 huge columns, which not only are structurally important, but represent the 10 miles a day traveled by Native Americans on the various Trail of Tears paths.
Passing into the galleries, a two-story copper wall features a design by Cherokee artist Joseph Erb. Across from it, the Origins Theater is surrounded by a replica of a giant pot, with a design by Jeri Redcorn, who is credited with reviving the tradition of Caddo pottery.
Inside the theater, with its 320-degree screen, origin stories from four tribes are presented. Together, they illustrate elements similar to those in most tribal origin stories.
The next area of the museum is introduced with a timeline of dates and events impacting Native Americans. History is presented in three sections: Origins to Removal, Removal to Statehood and Statehood to the present. Each area features campfires, where guests listen to Native storytelling.
Most moving are spots to listen to contemporary Native Americans telling personal and family stories. I listened to a Cheyenne elder tell of her ancestor’s experiences during the Washita Massacre, led by Gen. George Custer. With 29 interactive features in these sections, plus all the materials in the rest of the museum, you could spend several days in the building and still not see it all.
Going into a more contemporary area, Underwood said, “most people learned about Native Americans in school — grades K through 12 — (and) a lot of that history ends in the 1920s, so there’s a huge information gap from the 20s to today.
The lack of narrative about us has been filled in by non-Native American people.”
Several exhibits show misrepresentations — the “ugh” and “how?” stereotypes — that quickly get debunked by reality. A section on powwows lets visitors take a trip on a mock powwow van to see clips of a variety of powwows across the state.
Interactives really come into play in a section on Native American games. Examples of chunky ball, a hand game, and stickball offer opportunities for participation. Other exhibits highlight successful athletes.
Another series of exhibits features the warrior tradition, and underlines the overwhelming number of Native Americans who have served in the military. An ongoing database contains images and stories of many of these veterans.
On the second level is Winiko, a large collection of objects acquired in Oklahoma in the early 1900s, now on loan from the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian. In a number of instances, the museum has been able to connect contemporary families with items that once belonged to their ancestors.
The final section, Our Cultural Continuum, illustrates the continuation of traditional practices and use of objects. A centerpiece is a large drum made by F. Rock Pipestem (Otoe-Missouria), which will be taken out and used on special occasions.
Elsewhere in the building, you’ll find the FAMstore, where 80% of the items are created by Oklahoma Native artists. Several items with designs by artists, including Jeri Redcorn (Caddo) and Kennetha Greenwood (Otoe-Missouria), are exclusive to the store.
The site also includes the Courtyard, Festival Plaza and the Mound, a tribute to tribes whose roots go back to the Moundbuilders of the Mississippian Culture.
Thirty-Nine is a fine dining restaurant with a menu curated by Emmy-winning chef/ethnobotanist Loretta Barrett Oden (Citizen Potawatomi). For more casual fare, the Arbor Café offers family-friendly, grab-and-go selections.
I have to stop here and get personal. I was fortunate to have Ginny Underwood as a guide through the museum.
This museum is so much more than exhibits. According to the website, there will be walk-in tours, but there are no details. Be sure to ask.
I was blown away by the thoughtfulness and thoroughness that has gone into the First Americans Museum. Yes, it was a longtime coming. But it’s here now, and it’s wonderful.
For more information, directions to the museum and a full schedule of grand opening events, go to FAMok.org.