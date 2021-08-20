First Baptist Church in Norman invites the community to participate in a worship weekend with Bradley and Holly Knight. The Knights, along with Aiysha McCarthy, will lead worship during the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday in the sanctuary, 211 W. Comanche St. Worship also will be available on fbcnorman.org, Facebook and YouTube.
The weekend will continue at 6 p.m. Sunday with a concert featuring the Knights and McCarthy. An outdoor fellowship will follow the concert.
Bradley and Holly Knight have ministered together in music for nearly 20 years, serving at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas, and most recently at The Brooklyn Tabernacle in New York City and at many churches and conferences around the world. Holly is a frequent speaker for women’s ministry events, and Bradley’s musical arrangements are sung in thousands of churches. They reside in Texas with their five children.
McCarthy’s voice enabled her to be part of the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, serving as a soloist and as a member of the Brooklyn Tabernacle Singers, who have traveled the world. Born in Jamaica, she now resides in Dallas and is a new citizen of the United States.