First Baptist Church is inviting the community to visit its newest expression of the Advent season, the Tree of Light, outside the church at 211 W. Comanche St.
According to church staff, the tree is wrapped with thousands of multi-colored lights representing God’s love, the light of Christ, and the life of each person in the community.
“Light is a powerful expression of life and of God’s love and presence in our lives. We envision the Tree of Light as a gift to the Norman community, creating a festive gathering place of light, music and fellowship during the Christmas/Advent season," senior pastor Wade Smith said. "We envision this ministry growing each year. I invite you to come by one evening, take a photo with your family and post it on social media using #FBCNTREEOFLIGHT.”
The Tree of Light is on each night starting at 5:30.