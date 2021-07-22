First Baptist Church in Norman marked the retirement of its second longest tenured staff minister, Vickie Riggs, on June 27.
Only “Preacher Hallock,” as he was known, served longer as senior pastor for 46 years.
After serving the church family and community for 37 years as Family Life Center associate, senior adult and community impact staff member, Riggs will transition to a part-time staff position with the church, continuing to serve senior adults and assuming an additional role in pastoral care leadership.
Riggs came from Joplin, Missouri, to Norman in 1981 to complete her degree at the University of Oklahoma. She soon joined the FBC staff, letting her role increase through the years.
She has spent almost four decades of self-giving time and energy devoted to her church and the community.
On her retirement, the church featured her in worship and later honored her with a reception at the family life center, where she officed for her entire tenure.
Friends came from the local community and out of state. Her part-time position will begin in September.