Poet laureate installation poems The following are three poems that Norman's first-ever poet laureate, Julie Ann Ward, Ph.D., read Wednesday night at Norman Public Library aft…

Self Portrait Self Portrait I don’t know whether the Humpback Whale lives for Ever, for Centuries, or for Days. Does He count passing Hours in Barnacles? Or does He float suspended in unmeasured Present, accumulated Blue? A Housecat. Or a running Creek. Cymbal Crash. A Vagina — a Miracle in the Ground. Under the muscled Weight of the Pestle, addicted to the fat Pinch of Sugar that grinds Stamen to fragrant Powder, awaiting: Ice or Boil -- whatever will make me bloom. Someone once told me Saffron, precious Saffron, is harvested before Dawn for only one Week out of the Whole Year. His Story made me cry. Did He also say that the Crocus grows only on the Lee of far away Hills? Or was that just a Song sung by aromatic, overactive Threads humming in sunny Bloom, spilling over, staining the Countertops? I’d like to live for Ever. Which Animal does that?

Elm Street: Elegy I sit in my office with the aromatherapy stare out over unblemished spring lawn through bright windows sometimes tapped by fallen leaves tapped hello tapped I’m here. Past that building, where the two streets meet, a man was killed eighteen days ago. Shot to death. A stranger to me. I want to draw him close. I want to make a poem to separate myself from this place This place that says Stand Your Ground even when you’re sitting even when your foot is on the gas even when you’re in a fast car and you could speed away crimson banners fluttering behind you like you were never there. But I am here in this place. I live here. And the scented oil puffs and the riding lawnmower razes the seedheads and the dandelions never stood a chance around this red-brick castle. There’s a picture of a memorial in the paper, a shattered vase. A video of two little girls remembering. A tired sigh, outcry. At the intersection outside of my office, a man was shot to death the weekend before the weekend before last.