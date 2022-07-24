A flea market vendor at Col. Dick’s Flea Market is giving back to a longtime local nonprofit that provides services to any victims of domestic violence, stalking or sexual assault.
Bobbi Jo Cherry and her daughter, Sarah Edwards, began this month offering a variety of items for sale, with all proceeds benefiting the Women’s Resource Center, which has been in Norman since 1975.
The WRC offers 24-hour help, a shelter for domestic violence victims and their children, a rape crisis center that offers forensic exams, trauma-informed counselors, group sessions and needed supplies and items.
The center also can help individuals find new housing and new jobs, if needed, as well as safety planning. All services are provided for free.
Kristy Stewart, Women’s Resource Center executive director, said the nonprofit initially helped women who were in transition periods and provided education in the mid-1970s. As issues women were dealing with changed, the center started providing direct services and opened a shelter in 1980.
Despite the name, Stewart said the center serves any individual in need of WRC’s services — not just women — and it’s the only free-standing facility for forensic examinations not affiliated with a hospital in Oklahoma.
“It’s important that victims of domestic violence know that they have a safe place to go,” she said. “I think it’s important that as they go through our program, they come out with more knowledge about what healthy relationships look like. I feel like their quality of life is better … We literally are saving lives with our services.”
Cherri said she was assaulted four years ago and went to the rape crisis center for her forensic exam and counseling. Similarly, Edwards said she was a victim of domestic violence, and her mother helped her get out quickly with her child.
“I didn’t think I’d ever be in that situation,” she said. “The shelter is a good getaway. It’s going to be scary for kids, so you want them to be as comfortable as possible.”
When she had to use WRC services four years ago, Cherri said she appreciated that she had a safe place to go that wasn’t a hospital for her exam and where an advocate was present to walk her through the process and offer free help.
“I have an even better understanding of what they do and why they do what they do,” she said.
Stewart said donations are needed because the nonprofit has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.
Stewart said the flea market fundraiser is helping raise awareness about WRC and its services.
Cherri said she previously served as WRC vice president and hosted what turned into a community-wide sale to raise funds for the nonprofit.
The fundraiser was a huge success, she said, adding that she has donated to WRC since then. However, this year, she wanted to multiply donations by selling items and giving all proceeds to WRC.
Over the first three weekends this month, the duo raised $400 of a $2,000 year-end goal.
Cherri said they will continue fundraising through the flea market as long as inventory allows, and after their goal is reached, they would like to raise $2,000 for the Ronald McDonald House.
Additionally, the pair offers goods on Facebook at Glampin’ Girls Merch and hosts a live event at 7 p.m. on Mondays that often include giveaways, such as a $25 gas card.
“I just enjoy helping others,” Edwards said. “I know a lot of the women who are there have kids, and it takes a lot to get up and leave such a traumatic, abusive household, so I just enjoy helping others know that they’re not alone.”
Fundraising, contact info
The duo is at the flea market from 8 a.m. to about 1 or 2 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds arena, although the flea market is open overall until 5.They also accept direct monetary and supply donations for WRC.
To give outside of the flea market, residents may call Cherri at 405-202-6568 or visit Glampin’ Girls Merch on Facebook.
Additionally, the WRC is hosting Paws for Consent, a night of dog walking and WRC awareness, Aug. 27 and an annual gala Dec. 9 featuring actress April Hernandez Castillo.
For more information about the WRC, visit wrcnormanok.org or wrcnormanok.org/ongoing-needs for a complete list of essential items needed. The WRC also is on Instagram and Facebook.