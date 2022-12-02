Data suggests that about 385,000 babies are born each day. Think of that number. By the end of a week, there would have already been 2,695,000 marvelous babies born.
Just think of the little miracles occurring here. Millions of them.
The Psalmist would be inspired to say in Psalms 139:13-14, ”You made all the delicate, inner parts of my body and knit me together in my mother’s womb. Thank you for making me so wonderfully complex! Your workmanship is marvelous — how well I know it.”
I was born, as many of us are, with a birthmark. My birthmark is a red, circular spot right under my chin. I often get a kick telling my grandkids how that birthmark was created. I would say, “While I was in my mother’s womb, at the right time, at the right moment, God lifted my chin with His finger and said, ‘I love you!’”
The red spot was evidence of that great moment. Of course, I embellish, and sometimes the story spins out of control. Truly, each baby is precious and created in His image.
But what about destiny?
Of all the millions that are born each week, what is their destiny? What is their future?
Will they be given the tools to help them grow and develop their gifts? Will they rise up and be inspired to make a difference in this world?
Some will rise, some will fall. How can they overcome this hard chaotic world? Alone they will fail.
One child was called forth to make not only a difference in the world but bring justice, judgment, righteousness, love, healing and forgiveness.
Only one child could accomplish this task, His destiny chosen before the worlds were ever created.
“For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Of the increase of his government and of peace, there will be no end, on the throne of David and over his kingdom, to establish it and to uphold it with justice and with righteousness from this time forth and forevermore. The zeal of the Lord of hosts will do this.” — Isaiah 9:6-7
The birth of Jesus Christ began to fulfill this age old prophecy.
The angel Gabriel expressed to Mary, “And behold, you will conceive in your womb and bear a son, and you shall call his name Jesus. He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High. and the Lord God will give to him the throne of his father David, and he will reign over the house of Jacob forever, and of his kingdom there will be no end.” — Luke 1:31-33
The angels in heaven celebrated this fulfillment: “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. and this will be a sign for you: you will find a baby wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger.” and suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among those with whom he is pleased!” — Luke 2:11-14
For unto us a child is born. Thus, the greatest needs of humanity can ultimately be met: righteousness, justice, freedom, peace, forgiveness and joy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.